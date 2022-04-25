Alfa Laval has completed the SEK 2bn share buyback program approved at the 2021 annual general meeting

LUND, Sweden, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval AB (publ) ("Alfa Laval" or the "Company") has completed the SEK 2bn buyback program that was originally announced on April 27, 2021. The Company has in total repurchased 6,130,000 own shares ALFVF between April 28, 2021 and April 25, 2022 for a total consideration of SEK 1,998,874,859 as part of the share buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure optimized capital structure.
The share buyback program was carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation). All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Alfa Laval. As of April 25, 2022, Alfa Laval's holding of own shares amount to 6,130,000 shares, the total number of shares in Alfa Laval, including the own shares, is 419,456,315, and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 413,326,315.
For more information please contact:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
Henrik Welch
Group Treasury
Mail: Henrik.welch@alfalaval.com
