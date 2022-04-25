LEVEL Engineering opens a new office in Dallas-Fort Worth

New LEVEL Engineering office is open in Dallas, Texas. LEVEL Engineering is a leading provider of Civil / Structural Engineering, Architecture, and Design. The Dallas office provides engineering and architectural services to Dallas and surrounding areas – From Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving, Denton, Coppell, Richardson, Highland Park, Garland, and Plano.

DALLAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LEVEL Engineering, a leading provider of Civil / Structural Engineering, Architecture, and Design, is proud to announce the official opening of its brand new office in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas office provides engineering and architectural services to Dallas and surrounding areas – from Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving, Denton, Coppell, Richardson, Highland Park, Garland, and Plano.

The Dallas location, 1341 W. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 600W Dallas, Texas 75247, is led by Raad Azzawi P.E., MBA., who will act as Managing Engineer. You can learn more about Raad Azzawi here; https://www.levelengineering.com/team/ and check out our Dallas page here; https://www.levelengineering.com/tx/structural-engineer-dallas.

LEVEL Engineering provides both residential and commercial services, including Structural design, Architectural design, Forensic engineering, Special inspections (class 2-3), Structural repair & renovation, Real estate/property eval, Property analysis, Property inspection, Due diligence, Tenant improvements, Foundation analysis & repair, and New construction.

LEVEL Engineering is growing and we are committed to offering our services nationwide while also creating unique opportunities for Design professionals who seek more fulfilling work & work life balance.

"When we met Raad Azzawi P.E., MBA., we knew he would be the one to open and lead our Dallas, TX office. He's a multi-disciplinary, experienced, and approachable engineer who aligns perfectly with our culture and vision." - Scott Zurn, P.E. CEO

At Level Engineering, we are Licensed Structural Engineers, Architects, and Designers providing commercial and residential design solutions for homeowners, contractors, and real estate agents in CO, UT, NV, NY, FL and TX with more locations coming soon.

