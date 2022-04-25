TFG President Joins Panel of Experts, Addresses Urgent Water Solutions

Mark Limbaugh shared federal resources critical to Idaho and the Western US' water future.

BOISE, Idaho, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Limbaugh, President of The Ferguson Group (TFG), returned to his alma mater to serve as a featured panelist at the University of Idaho's Challenges and Opportunities for Idaho Water Resources Workshop. This meeting convened subject matter experts such as researchers, industry professionals, and political leaders to address pressing challenges facing water resources in Idaho. Prior to joining TFG, Mr. Limbaugh served as Assistant Secretary for Water and Science at the Department of the Interior and Deputy Commissioner for External and Intergovernmental Affairs at the Bureau of Reclamation in the George W. Bush Administration.

"Adapting to the accelerating impacts of climate change on water resources will be challenging. But the potential for technological innovation and implementation is exciting. The recent influx of federal dollars in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a vital opportunity to reinvest in water infrastructure that will have a ripple effect for generations." Mr. Limbaugh said.

"Idaho is in an advantageous position. A vast number of federal programs potentially could bring millions of dollars to support the state's already extensive water resource innovations in water management and stakeholder cooperation."

"Water is a critical resource and with the opportunities before us, we can forge a positive future in water for Idaho."

An Idaho native, Mr. Limbaugh has specialized in federal advocacy and funding for water resources, infrastructure, and resiliency at TFG since 2007. Prior to his federal service and time at TFG, he accumulated over 22 years of on-the-ground experience in production agriculture, water, and natural resource issues, and has been actively involved in various state and federal water organizations throughout his career. Other key positions Mark has held include President of the Family Farm Alliance, Watermaster of Idaho's Payette River Basin, and Executive Director of the Payette River Water Users Association.

