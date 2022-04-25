Mattamy Homes Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Tampa Bay for Fourth Year in a Row

Mattamy ranks #3 as award recognizes the company's supportive, welcoming and engaging work environment

RIVERVIEW, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes has been named as one of Tampa Bay's Best Places to Work, for the fourth consecutive year, as part of the Best Places to Work competition managed by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Mattamy was recognized as the #3 place to work in the extra large companies category, beating out significantly larger organizations in the Tampa Bay area. Mattamy was one of the smallest companies in this category to make the top 15 list and one of only two homebuilders named as a Best Place to Work.

Best Places to Work aims to identify the top workplaces in Tampa Bay based on employee feedback. Nominated organizations are evaluated by their employees through an anonymous survey focusing on elements of the work environment including: team effectiveness, retention risk, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement and people practices.

"At Mattamy it is our ongoing goal to provide a work environment that is supportive, welcoming and engaging," says Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa and Southwest Florida Division. "During the challenging last two years, our top priority has been maintaining a positive work environment and supporting the wellbeing of our team members. We're pleased to be recognized for the special culture we've created and continue to maintain here at Mattamy."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 40 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

