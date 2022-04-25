SmithGroup Selects Dynamics 365 and aec360 to Drive Cloud Transformation

Award-winning design firm selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 and aec360 as the firm's next generation cloud business application platform

ATLANTA, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HSO, author of the aec360 business management suite, today announced that SmithGroup, one of the nation's largest integrated design firms, has selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 and aec360 as the firm's new cloud-based business management platform. The organizations will begin working together immediately to deploy an integrated marketing, business development, project management, accounting, and business intelligence platform based on the Microsoft cloud and aec360.

Founded in 1853, and with over 1,200 employees working out of 15 office locations, SmithGroup's integrated practice offers depth in all disciplines serving the built and natural environment, including architecture, engineering, planning, landscape architecture and urban design. The firm's experts develop solutions for healthcare providers, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

"SmithGroup has a long track record of delivering innovative solutions that help our clients solve their most complex challenges," explained Derek White, Chief Information Officer for SmithGroup. "With our legacy software platform nearing its end of life, we surveyed the market for new business platforms that would help us continue to innovate and serve our clients for the next 10 to 15 years and beyond. Microsoft Dynamics 365 and aec360 stood out from the crowd, offering not only a best-in-class cloud technology platform, but a business solution that was purpose built for our industry."

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is Microsoft's next-generation business application suite, built to leverage the power of the Microsoft cloud, Office 365 (now Microsoft 365), the Power Platform, and Microsoft's advanced intelligence tools. aec360 is an industry-specific solution that pre-configures and extends Dynamics 365 to meet the unique needs of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, helping firms like SmithGroup gain a 360-degree view of their finances, projects, clients, and people within a single cloud platform.

"SmithGroup has long been recognized as an industry leader," explained Andy Yeomans, Executive Vice President of HSO's professional service industry practice. "Their selection of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and aec360 reinforces the unique value that our solution provides AEC firms and speaks to the continued migration of AEC firms to the Microsoft cloud. Through the implementation of Dynamics 365 and aec360, we look forward to helping SmithGroup drive better integration, collaboration, and insights across their business, while enabling a platform that will help them grow their business well into the future."

About aec360

Microsoft's leading Dynamics™ 365 based solution for the AEC industry, aec360 by HSO is a cloud-based business platform designed to meet the unique needs of architecture, engineering, and construction firms. aec360 provides an integrated industry solution for marketing and business development, project management, accounting, and human resource management, and was built to leverage the best of the Microsoft cloud, helping AEC firms drive productivity, collaboration, and insights across their organization. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aec360.com.

About SmithGroup

SmithGroup is one of the world's preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 15 offices in the U.S. and China, our team of 1,200 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design and delivery. The scale of the firm's thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces. For more information, please visit https://www.smithgroup.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Sherry, HSO, 1 8474666509, asherry@hso.com

SOURCE HSO