NCPDP Announces Digital Health and Patient Engagement Pioneer Lygeia Ricciardi as Keynoter for Its 2022 Annual Conference, "BE BOLD. Break Barriers."

Ricciardi Will Spotlight Her Life's Work Focused on Breaking Barriers to Positive Patient Outcomes Through Pioneering the Consumer Digital Health Marketplace

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today that Digital Health and Patient Engagement Pioneer, Lygeia Ricciardi, will take the stage on Wednesday, May 4th, to deliver a Keynote address at NCPDP's 2022 Annual Technology & Business Conference, "BE BOLD. Break Barriers." The Annual Conference will be held May 2-4, 2022, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. NCPDP's national conference draws attendees from across the healthcare industry, including technical, business, and executive representatives from health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, retail and independent pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, long-term care providers, healthcare consultants, technology vendors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesale drug distributors, database management organizations and others.

"As a pioneer in digital health and consumer engagement, we are thrilled to have Lygeia Ricciardi join us to share an extremely valuable industry perspective – how to empower consumers as partners in their health journey through digital information and tools," remarked Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO of NCPDP. "Lygeia's thought leadership in this area will offer our members insights into how as an industry we can meet our patients where they are by leveraging technology, thus enhancing patient outcomes by engaging individuals more quickly, easily and organically."

Lygeia Ricciardi has been a leader in the digital patient and consumer engagement movement for over a decade as an entrepreneur, consultant, and federal leader. She is the founder of AdaRose, a tech-enabled company focused on self care for women. She is also an advisor and former chief transformation officer at Carium, a telehealth company that connects patients and providers. Ricciardi was a director of the Markle Foundation's Health Program and ran her own consulting firm that advised clients, including the State of New York and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, on policy and implementation aspects of consumer eHealth. Previously, she established and directed the Office of Consumer eHealth at ONC (Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT), leading the Blue Button Initiative and integrating the consumer perspective into Meaningful Use requirements. She also served as policy advisor at the Federal Communications Commission.

Ricciardi has been named one of the 50 Most Influential Voices in Healthcare, one of the Most Influential Women in Health IT by HIMSS (Health Information Management Systems Society) and among the Most Powerful Women in Health IT by Health Data Management. She has appeared in Forbes, Consumer Reports, The Wall Street Journal, C-SPAN, and NPR. She holds a BA from Wellesley College and a Master's from Harvard with independent study at the MIT Media Lab.

About NCPDP

Founded in 1977, NCPDP is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited, Standards Development Organization with more than 1,500 members representing virtually every sector of the pharmacy services industry. Our diverse membership provides leadership and healthcare business solutions through education and standards, created using the consensus building process. NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.

