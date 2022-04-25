Cypris expands innovation intelligence capabilities to include global data

Market intelligence provider brings 500M+ live global data points to R&D & innovation teams
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cypris announced the expansion of their innovation intelligence platform to include global data points. Users can now analyze and monitor 500M+ global data points on companies, industry-relevant research papers, key market players, patents, and more via the live AI-driven dashboard.
Cypris provides actionable innovation intelligence to R&D and innovation teams through their centralized dashboard and custom reports. With current users at the Fortune 100 to SMB level, the interactive dashboard tracks and analyzes live data on innovation activity across 120M+ global patents, 250M+ research papers, 10M+ companies, 1M+ news sources, and more to help organizations answer key R&D questions.
"Rather than relying on siloed public search tools, misaligned software, or work with IP attorneys to source these crucial data points, we provide a comprehensive platform designed to serve R&D teams directly," said Steven Hafif, Cypris CEO. "Ensuring that our platform tracks innovation activity globally was a crucial step in providing our users with a more complete picture of the technology landscapes they're investing time, money, and resources into."
About Cypris
Cypris provides live AI-driven innovation intelligence and custom market research reports to R&D and innovation teams. The platform helps companies across industries answer key R&D questions, avoid missing key data points that put projects at risk, and connect teams to the global innovation ecosystem. To learn more about Cypris and how they help R&D and innovation teams, visit ipcypris.com
SOURCE Cypris
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.