PrideStaff Sacramento (West) Office Launches New Accounting and Financial Staffing Division

With unemployment nearing pre-pandemic levels, and seven percent projected job growth in the accounting sector between 2020 and 2030, PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their award-winning Sacramento (West) office has added a PrideStaff Financial Division to its existing operations.

FRESNO, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With unemployment nearing pre-pandemic levels, and seven percent projected job growth in the accounting sector between 2020 and 2030, PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their award-winning Sacramento (West) office has added a PrideStaff Financial Division to its existing operations.

Building on the tremendous success of PrideStaff Sacramento (West), the office's new division will specialize in accounting and financial staffing, offering expanded services for local companies seeking accounting and finance specialists. Owner/Strategic-Partner, Paul Basi, will be heading PrideStaff Financial Sacramento (West) and is looking forward to providing specialized solutions to even more employers and professionals in his market. "The need for accounting and finance professionals is continuing to grow, so we are excited to expand our current offerings and better serve the community," said Basi. "These increased capabilities will not only allow us to apply our subject-matter expertise to our clients' challenges; they diversify career options for our associates, direct-hire candidates and internal employees."

"PrideStaff Financial is an important part of The PrideStaff Companies, allowing us to meet clients' specialized finance and accounting staffing and hiring needs in an extremely tight candidate market," stated Ashli Fernandez, VP of PrideStaff Financial. "Paul and his team will leverage their extensive networks and PrideStaff's national recruiting resources to efficiently connect the right professionals with roles in which they can make a real impact."

PrideStaff Financial provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. It was developed to meet the specific staffing needs and challenges associated with accounting and finance, from accounts payable and receivable staffing to executive recruiting.

By investing in the client and talent experience, PrideStaff Financial has received ClearlyRated's coveted Best of Staffing® 10-Year Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least ten consecutive years. The 10-Year Diamond Award is earned by fewer than .5% of all accounting and financial staffing firms in the US, placing PrideStaff Financial in a truly elite group of companies that lead the industry in satisfaction.

About PrideStaff Financial

A division of PrideStaff, PrideStaff Financial specializes in accounting and financial staffing. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units, and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on PrideStaff Financial services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff Financial, 559.432.7780, bcastro@pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff Financial