Maxon Announces Redshift Support for AMD Radeon™ PRO Graphics on Windows

Joint Effort Leveraging the AMD HIP Framework and Collaboration on Driver Updates Bears Fruit

FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxon, the developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers and visual effects artists, today announced that artists can now use select AMD Radeon™ PRO graphics cards to create photorealistic images with its production-class Redshift render engine. Redshift now offers high-performance rendering via AMD (HIP), Apple (Metal) and Nvidia (CUDA) technologies, while anyone can work with Redshift materials and rendering thanks to Redshift CPU announced last week.

The AMD dedicated GPU programming environment, Heterogeneous Interface for Portability (HIP) is designed for programming high performance kernels on GPU hardware. HIP is a C++ runtime API and programming language that allows easy migration from existing CUDA® code. This means that developers can write their GPU applications and, with very minimal changes, be able to run their code in any environment with comparable performance across platforms.

Redshift also supports rendering with mixed devices like RS CPU and AMD Radeon™ PRO graphics cards, opening possibilities for individuals or studios with a variety of hardware setups – whether it is Nvidia on one machine, AMD on another, or CPU only.

"Our ultimate goal is Redshift Everywhere, in the hands of every artist on every DCC application, with the ability to take advantage of all the capabilities of their hardware," said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. "This development brings us even closer to that achievement and also satisfies one of the community's most desired feature requests."

Redshift on AMD GPU Requirements and Availability

To run Redshift on the supported AMD Radeon™ PRO W6800 graphics card will require the AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q1 driver available from the AMD website later this quarter. Redshift is also validated on the AMD Radeon™ PRO VII graphics card. Both AMD Software and Redshift support for AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards on Windows are currently in a closed technology preview and development is actively ongoing.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.

Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From our popular, inclusive events to our free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to our ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

