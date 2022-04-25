VVDN Technologies announces 5G open RAN IPs for Radio Units and Distribution Units

FREMONT, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing and digital services, announced its further development in its ORAN IPs to help OEMs, Telcos and System Integrators, design and deploy enterprise grade as well as macro–ORAN Radio Units and Distribution Units (DU) on option 7.2 split.

VVDN 5G ORAN IP Portfolio includes:

a) Fronthaul and baseband layer 1 Low PHY IP fully compatible with ORAN on option 7.2

b) Full inline baseband layer 1 High PHY running on FPGA for option 7.2 split DU

c) LDPC and PTP offload for DU

VVDN's IP stacks are ORAN compliant, Interop tested, runs on FPGA and portable to run on custom ASIC as well. Further they can support different flavours such as single/dual/tri-band RU's for 2T2R/4T4R/8T8R (with optional beamforming), multiple carriers and bandwidths. These IPs can be leveraged by RU/DU ODMs/OEMs, 5G custom ASIC companies, Test & Measurement (T&M) companies and other 5G equipment manufacturing companies for their quick development and rollout of 5G solutions.

VVDN is also planning to bring hardware IP's in DU space which would be announced very soon. VVDN's focus and investment to develop these IPR's would ensure India leads in the 5G space and serve global customers in implementing their product.

Saurav Gupta, VP and GM, N.America, 5G Business Unit said, "We are very excited to announce our 5G ORAN IP portfolio. VVDN's investment in the 5G IP's underscore the company's commitment to bring 5G ORAN innovation and act as a major catalyst to help us widen our 5G solution capability portfolio as well as help accelerate the time to market for our customers. Our IP solutions have proven expertise as these are being used in the design and development of o-RAN based RU's and DU's for multiple customers." He further added , "VVDN has a strong roadmap for 5G. Today we are experts in sub6 GHz technologies and our future endeavour is for mmwave based solutions."

VVDN has also created complete ecosystem for the manufacturing of 5G products in India and plans to ship RU's and DU's to global customers. Company has setup SMT Lines, RF Reliability Labs, ORAN Lab, 5G RU/DU mechanical tooling, 5G RU/DU Die Casting & Sheet Metal. Recently VVDN was awarded PLI- production linked incentive for Telecom and Networking products by Government of India. VVDN would further do a separate announcement of complete capabilities on 5G manufacturing.

About VVDN Technologies:

VVDN is a premier Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products in the domains of 5G, Networking & Wi-Fi, Vision, IoT, Cloud & Apps. VVDN's India HQ is located at Global Innovation Park, Manesar, Gurugram, India, and it's North America HQ is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including the US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. VVDN has 10 advanced Product Design and Engineering Centres in India, which are fully equipped to design & test the complete hardware & software required to develop a complete product or solution.

VVDN's 5 world-class Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, India which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Product Assembly Factory, Die Casting Factory and Product Certifications labs. VVDN's Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully complied to develop & manufacture Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive-grade products.

