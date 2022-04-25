Sony Music Publishing Promotes Nick Bral to Vice President, Creative

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing today announced the promotion of Nick Bral to Vice President, Creative.
Bral will be responsible for managing songwriter relations and fostering creative collaboration on behalf of the company's U.S. roster. He will also continue to advance songwriter discovery and development efforts. Based in Los Angeles, he reports directly to Senior Vice President Creative Jennifer Knoepfle.
Bral works closely with top talent across Sony Music Publishing's roster including Dan Nigro, who he helped sign to the company in 2018 with SVP Creative Jennifer Knoepfle. Nigro recently achieved international acclaim for his collaborations with Olivia Rodrigo on her debut album SOUR including singles "drivers license," "good 4 u" and more.
Bral said, "I started my career at Sony Music Publishing almost a decade ago and I feel incredibly grateful to continue to grow hand in hand with a roster of top tier songwriting talent. I would like to thank Jon, Jenn, and Amanda for providing invaluable mentorship throughout my journey and I look forward to learning from Walter in this next chapter."
Senior Vice President Creative, Sony Music Publishing Jennifer Knoepfle said, "Nick has made great strides in identifying, signing and developing talent in his time at SMP. He is dedicated, focused, and goes above and beyond for his writers and artists time and time again."
Senior Vice President Creative, Sony Music Publishing Amanda Hill said, "Nick is a great publisher who provides exceptional service to our songwriters and continues to sign and develop amazing talent. Congratulations to Nick on his well-deserved promotion!"
Bral launched his A&R career at SMP over nine years ago, beginning as an A&R assistant for Knoepfle and Hill in 2013. Since joining the company, he has signed top talent including Conan Gray, known for his viral hit "Heather," and works closely with hitmakers such as Wallows, Rob Bisel, Mike Sabath, Gus Dapperton, and Lindgren, among many others.
