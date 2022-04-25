Drivers in the Peoria, Arizona Area Can Now Save Time on the Purchase of a Luxury Vehicle

Drivers can now save a lot of time on purchasing an exotic vehicle via the Express Purchase Tool at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead.
PEORIA, Ariz., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers interested in getting behind the wheel of a luxury vehicle can now save a lot of time on purchasing it. At Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead in Peoria, Arizona, customers can utilize the Express Purchase Tool to complete all the formalities of purchasing a vehicle online. Once all the documents are submitted, and approvals are done, buyers can visit the dealership to move forward with the purchase.
To start the buying process, individuals must visit the dealership's website to select a model and then click on the Express Purchase button. The buyers will be directed to a page where they can choose to lease or finance the vehicle. Interested parties can check out the dealership's online inventory by clicking here.
In addition to a simple buying process, the dealership also offers top-notch services for luxury vehicles. Customers who purchase from Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead must know that their exotic models are in good hands even after the purchase. To learn more about the automotive services offered by the dealership, drivers can contact their team in Peoria, Arizona, by dialing 623-815-3900.
Media Contact
Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 480-213-1265, mattm@mbscottsdale.com
SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.