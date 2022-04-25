OSC selects businesses for TestLab, new capital markets testing environment

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced that innovative solutions put forward by seven businesses will be part of its new capital markets testing environment, OSC TestLab. This initiative allows businesses to test solutions that can help Ontario registrants and contribute to better investor outcomes.
The following businesses will test solutions that include product comparison, client onboarding, portfolio analytics and assessment tools that leverage behavioural science, artificial intelligence and automation, among other approaches:
- Broadridge Investor Communications Corporation
- LockDocs Inc.
- Mako Fintech
- Morningstar Research Inc.
- Syntoniq, Inc.
- TMX Group
- Wealthscope
"We are pleased to see such a strong response to our first test, which harnesses the collaborative power of people, ideas and expertise," said Pat Chaukos, Director of the Innovation Office. "OSC TestLab is a unique opportunity to effect change and support innovation in our capital markets."
Participating firms will begin testing later this spring with testing expected to conclude in fall 2022. More details about the tests, including how to participate as a registrant or investor, is available at oscinnovation.ca/TestLab/spring2022.
In November 2021, the OSC invited businesses to submit applications to test their innovative solutions to make product information more accessible, improve information sharing and enhance registrant-client interactions. From these applications, the OSC selected seven firms to participate in testing.
A first for Canada, OSC TestLab invites businesses to experiment with innovative solutions in Ontario's capital markets as part of focused, group testing. Testing will provide opportunities for participants to learn through experimentation and gather feedback that can help to fine-tune and tailor solutions. At the same time, insights from testing can provide valuable input to inform the OSC's efforts to modernize Ontario's regulatory environment.
For more information on OSC TestLab or the Spring 2022 Test please visit the Innovation Office website at oscinnovation.ca/TestLab. You can also follow the Innovation Office on LinkedIn and Twitter for updates on TestLab and other initiatives.
The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on LinkedIn
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.