Synamedia brings intelligence to the CDN's edge for unprecedented efficiency, agility, and scalability

LAS VEGAS , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAB Booth W10113 -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today unveiled a new set of Artificial Intelligence-based (AI) traffic management features for its Edge CDN solution. These advanced capabilities will transform the way video streams are delivered and will enable a plethora of new consumption experiences by simplifying the process of onboarding new services, all while delivering a fast return on investment (ROI).

Synamedia's Edge CDN is an agile content delivery solution that enables full visibility and control over streaming video traffic including the ability to scale up from 500Gbps to 5+ Tbps, and back. Scaling at this range in a matter of minutes is crucial during major events such as sports. Synamedia's Edge CDN recently enabled such scaling during a popular European football match where 700,000 subscribers joined the streaming service in less than 40 minutes and moved on from the service in less than 20 minutes. The solution can intuitively address these rapid fluctuations due to its advanced AI-based traffic prediction mechanism. This allows service providers to provision the network to meet actual demand in real-time, not wasting resources while idle.

Synamedia's Edge CDN now features an AI module to predict the main CDN metrics in the next hour. By predicting traffic load, Edge CDN can scale on-demand to address viewers' video quality expectations as demand fluctuates. The elasticity of Synamedia's offering makes the delivery process more cost-effective and efficient as the predictions direct servers to rev-up or slow down to adjust to the expected traffic volume. With Edge CDN's real-time analytics and monitoring system, any gap between the actual and expected performance can be analyzed and presented via preconfigured dashboards with report metrics for troubleshooting network anomalies.

"With continued global demand growth for streaming services for live and on demand content, now is the time to focus on more innovative, efficient and high-quality delivery capabilities," said Elke Hungenaert, Vice President, Product Management, Synamedia. "While there are many CDNs on the market, they are certainly not all created equal. Our Edge CDN is designed exclusively for video delivery. We bring content as close to the viewer as possible, helping simplify the process and more effectively manage network bandwidth and resources resulting in ROI streams that are plentiful and long-term."

From mobile 5G networks to fiber high-speed Internet, the flexibility and the extensibility of the Edge CDN solution makes it easy to deploy across many network configurations. It also supports both retail and wholesale business models, so service providers can deliver their own streaming service or monetize the delivery of third-party OTT streaming.

Synamedia has a rich portfolio of products that take advantage of the large-scale distributed infrastructure of Edge CDN that can ingest millions of logs per second. As a data-intensive platform, Edge CDN is optimized to deliver services such as anti-piracy, credential sharing fraud detection, advertising monetization platform, and business and market insights.

For more information about Edge CDN, click here.

About Synamedia

We're trusted by over 200 video service providers to deliver, protect and monetize video content in an increasingly IP world. Synamedia's flexible incremental architecture provides a rapid, friction-free way to add, build and deploy cloud-based video services. Our award-winning portfolio also includes intelligence-led anti-piracy, advanced advertising, business analytics, broadband, and video network solutions and services. Synamedia's technology is in 320 million active devices and protects $70 billion in revenue annually. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky .

Twitter: @SynamediaVideo

LinkedIn: Synamedia

For press and analyst queries, please contact:

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Synamedia

(908) 705-4596

SynamediaUS@breakawaycom.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synamedia-brings-intelligence-to-the-cdns-edge-for-unprecedented-efficiency-agility-and-scalability-301531915.html

SOURCE Synamedia