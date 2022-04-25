Road Freight Transport Market in Colombia: 3.75% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022-2026)

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Road Freight Transport Market Share in Colombia is expected to increase by USD 1.30 billion from 2021 to 2026 with an accelerated CAGR of 4.58%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Construction:
The road freight transport market share growth in Colombia by the construction segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising residential construction in the country is fuelling the demand for specialized construction equipment which is enhancing the demand for road freight transportation in the country. Furthermore, the US-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement (TPA) allows road and construction equipment to enter Colombia duty-free, creating opportunities for road freight transportation in the construction industry in Colombia. The industry in Colombia is also the third-largest industry in Latin America. Moreover, the government initiatives for the development of the Colombian construction industry are driving the growth of the construction industry.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Manufacturing
- Food & Beverages
- Agriculture
- Others
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Road Freight Transport Market in Colombia includes the following core components:
- Shippers
- Truck operators
- Trucking carriers
- Consignees
- Marketing and sales
- Services
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (construction, manufacturing, food and beverages, agriculture, and others) and Type (full truckload and less-than truckload)
- Key Companies- CLM Cargo, CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA, COORDINADORA, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Logistics Plus Inc., OPL CARGA SAS, TCC INVERSIONES SA, Transportes Sanchez Polo, and TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS among others
- Driver- Need to increase operational efficiency to drive the market
- Challenge- High operational costs and competitive pricing to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The road freight transport market in Colombia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their geographical reach and realigning their product offerings to compete in the market.
- CLM Cargo - The company offers road freight transport that provides solutions for logistics, ocean freight, air freight, ground transportation, customs broker, warehousing and storage, courier.
- CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - The company offers road freight transport that provides services for air transport, marine transport, ground transportation, customs services, logistics and distribution, special transport.
- COORDINADORA - The company offers road freight transport that provides services such as request free pickup, delivery times, merchandise shipping service, sending documents, messaging and stationery filing, international deliveries, bulk load, chemical and chemical dangerous goods, online service.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
- Road Freight Transport Market in Colombia Driver:
- Need to increase operational efficiency:
An increase in fleet operating costs because of a rise in vehicle and fuel prices has created the need for increased operational efficiency. This has affected the profit margins of logistics businesses. Companies rely more on intermodal transportation to ship automotive parts, consumer goods, and heavy vehicles. The main reasons for the increased use of intermodal transportation are improved efficiency, cost reduction, and environmental impact. It offers many advantages over other modes of transportation. Intermodal transportation is cost-effective, easy to track, and has only a few idle periods. Other benefits include door-to-door delivery, faster delivery, the safety of the cargo, and the ability to use different routes. Such beneficiary attributes are driving the market growth.
- Road Freight Transport Market in Colombia Challenge:
- High operational costs and competitive pricing:
Vendors in the market are under constant pressure from customers to keep prices low. While these providers have made profits from fixed-term contracts with customers, the volatility of fuel prices has decreased profitability. Users demand additional services at the same price, making it difficult for companies to price their services. The market requires a capital-intensive infrastructure in terms of a large fleet of vehicles and containers at ports, technology-equipped warehouses that store different products, and skilled labor. Furthermore, logistics service providers must control their operational costs to compete in the market. Small-sized logistics companies, which generate low revenue from their business operations, have long breakeven periods because of high operating costs. Hence, these factors are expected to hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Road Freight Transport Market in Colombia Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.30 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.75
Regional analysis
Africa
Performing market contribution
Colombia at 100%
Key consumer countries
Afghanistan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CLM Cargo, CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA, COORDINADORA, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Logistics Plus Inc., OPL CARGA SAS, TCC INVERSIONES SA, Transportes Sanchez Polo, and TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Trucking (freight)
2.2.1 Shippers
2.2.2 Truck operators
2.2.3 Trucking carriers
2.2.4 Consignees
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Services
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 04: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Food and beverages
- Agriculture
- Others
Exhibit 09: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 10: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 11: Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 13: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 15: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 16: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Full truckload
- Less-than truckload
Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)S
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type
6.3 Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Full truckload - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Less-than truckload - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Need to increase operational efficiency
8.1.2 Rise in freight tonnage
8.1.3 Growing e-commerce industry
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High operational costs and competitive pricing
8.2.2 Shortage of qualified drivers
8.2.3 The operational impact of new regulations
Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing popularity of RFID tags
8.3.2 Development of autonomous vehicles
8.3.3 Rising demand for green logistics
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 31: Vendor Landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 33: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 34: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 CLM Cargo
Exhibit 36: CLM Cargo - Overview
Exhibit 37: CLM Cargo - Product and service
Exhibit 38: CLM Cargo - Key offerings
10.4 CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA
Exhibit 39: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Overview
Exhibit 40: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Product and service
Exhibit 41: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 42: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Segment focus
10.5 COORDINADORA
Exhibit 43: COORDINADORA - Overview
Exhibit 44: COORDINADORA - Product and service
Exhibit 45: COORDINADORA - Key offerings
10.6 Deutsche Post AG
Exhibit 46: Deutsche Post AG - Overview
Exhibit 47: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments
Exhibit 48: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus
10.7 DSV Panalpina AS
Exhibit 50: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview
Exhibit 51: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments
Exhibit 52: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings
Exhibit 53: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus
10.8 Logistics Plus Inc.
Exhibit 54: Logistics Plus Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 55: Logistics Plus Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 56: Logistics Plus Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 57: Logistics Plus Inc. - Key offerings
10.9 OPL CARGA SAS
Exhibit 58: OPL CARGA SAS - Overview
Exhibit 59: OPL CARGA SAS - Product and service
Exhibit 60: OPL CARGA SAS - Key offerings
10.10 TCC INVERSIONES SA
Exhibit 61: TCC INVERSIONES SA - Overview
Exhibit 62: TCC INVERSIONES SA - Product and service
Exhibit 63: TCC INVERSIONES SA - Key offerings
10.11 Transportes Sanchez Polo
Exhibit 64: Transportes Sanchez Polo - Overview
Exhibit 65: Transportes Sanchez Polo - Product and service
Exhibit 66: Transportes Sanchez Polo - Key offerings
10.12 TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS
Exhibit 67: TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS - Overview
Exhibit 68: TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS - Product and service
Exhibit 69: TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 71: Research Methodology
Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 73: Information sources
