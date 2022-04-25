The Bluebird Group Adds Walmart As a Retail Partner

Acquisition of 479 Sales & Marketing provides additional opportunities for Bluebird's brand partners to grow in digital and brick-and-mortar retail spaces
MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bluebird Group, an innovative omni-channel retail service agency, is excited to add Walmart as a retail partner with the acquisition of 479 Sales & Marketing, a Bentonville, Arkansas-based, full-service omni-channel agency. The expansion adds to Bluebird's seasoned team of strategically-minded experts and allows them to offer a larger array of services designed to help in-demand brands become retail-ready and deliver their products in-store and online.
"Our combined industry knowledge, data insights and analytics will provide our brand partners with the best services available," says Jason Kapsner, Founder & CEO of Bluebird. "The 479 team shares our mission – to be analytically forward-thinking and trusted stewards of our brand and retail partners. Their Walmart expertise is evident in their long-standing client relationships."
Bluebird has strong relationships with retailers such as Target, Best Buy and Costco. The acquisition of 479 allows the company to expand their expertise to Walmart, Walmart.com and Sam's Club.
"This partnership unlocks vast opportunities. The doors we're able to open for one another create invaluable possibilities for our retail and brand partners," says John Crimmins, CEO of 479.
"From an operational standpoint, this is an industry game-changer," says Tyler Darnall, Partner at 479. "Retailers and brands value retail service agencies that can deliver superior data and execution. Together, our tools will peel back even more layers of data to unearth consumer trends that will give our clients an edge in the marketplace."
All employees of 479 will transition to Bluebird and remain in Arkansas to continue to foster their Walmart relationships.
Kapsner says, "We've been methodical in our search for the right partner. We've been wanting to grow our relationship with Walmart, and 479 can help us do that. We're excited to bring them under the Bluebird umbrella and provide new opportunities for our brand and retail partners."
About The Bluebird Group:
The Bluebird Group is a retail services and consulting firm serving some of the world's most innovative and beloved brands. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Bluebird provides strategic planning, operations consulting, account management, digital optimization and data analytics necessary for brands to execute and to optimize retail sales. For more information about The Bluebird Group, please visit thebluebirdgrp.com.
Media Contact: Bryn Lambert
612.351.8340
bryn@media-minefield.com
thebluebirdgrp.com
SOURCE The Bluebird Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.