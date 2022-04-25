Max Stock Limited Announces Immediate Report Regarding the Resignation of the Director Mr. Oren Elezra

CAESAREA, Israel, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited MAXO ("the Company", "Max Stock") today announced that Mr. Oren Elezra, ID no. 037708419, who has served as one of the Company's directors since November 23, 2020, resigned and will no longer serve on the Company's board of directors. Mr. Elezra will be serving as a Business and Strategic Consultant for the Company.
About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. Max Stock offers a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il
This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on April 25, 2022 (Ref. No: 2022-01-041760) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il
Ifat Nir Katz,
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
ifat@maxstock.co.il
SOURCE Max Stock Limited
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.