AN EXCITING, NEW 35,000 SQ. FOOT SOCIAL VENUE IS COMING TO LITTLE ELM, TX

LITTLE ELM, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinman Social today announced the upcoming opening of a new two-story social venue. The unique facility offers everything from indoor/outdoor dining and full-service bars where guests can enjoy a beautiful view of the park and attractions like bowling, axe throwing, arcade games, corn hole, and much more. It's a place where families and friends can spend a fun-filled day and get away from the hectic pace of life.
"With all the negativity in the world the past few years, we wanted to create a positive environment that brings joy to the community," says Kenneth Wynn, Founder and CEO of Tinman Social. "Every game, activity, and detail of the layout is designed for people to gather and have fun together."
A few of the attractions include:
- Indoor and outdoor dining
- Spacious party and event rooms
- 14 bowling lanes
- 48 game Arcade
- 6 Axe throwing lanes
- Indoor and outdoor bocce ball
- Indoor and outdoor corn hole
- Large fire pits
- Fowling (Football bowling)
Their robust food and beverage program consists of menu items like chicken and waffles, pretzel charcuterie boards, french fry flights, and mouth-watering entrees with a specialty cocktail and craft beer menu. "Even our selection of menu items were carefully picked with sharing in mind," Kenneth adds.
Tinman Social is scheduled to open to the public in June of 2022 and is actively searching for qualified job candidates. "We've all worked for bad bosses before, so it's important for us to create a culture where everyone is treated with dignity and respect," says Kenneth. "We believe that the employee experience directly affects the customer experience, so we're very intentional about hiring staff who want to impact our community positively."
To communicate the "Why" behind Tinman Social, the team put together a manifesto, which you can read here.
For more information on the opening of Tinman Social, visit tinmansocial.com.
Download images of the venue here
SOURCE Tinman Social
