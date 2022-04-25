Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market (2021 to 2026) - by Equipment Type, Type, Service Provider, Contract Type, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market (2021-2026) by Equipment Type, Type, Service Provider, Contract Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market is estimated to be USD 13.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26.8 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.
Key factors such as improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rising number of chronic diseases, and an increasing number of asset management companies are boosting the market growth. Advancements in laboratory equipment and rising investments provide growth opportunities to the market.
However, factors such as the high cost of services and shift of focus towards home-based/POC testing from lab-based diagnosis are likely to restrain the market growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Pace Analytical Services, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Research and Development in Pharmaceutical Industry
4.1.2 Rising Number of Chronic Diseases and Need of Diagnosis
4.1.3 Increasing Number of Asset Management Companies
4.2 Restraint
4.2.1 High Cost of Service
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Advancement in the Laboratory Equipment
4.3.2 Rising Investments
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Increasing Shift Towards Home Based Testing
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By Equipment Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Analytical Equipment
6.3 General Equipment
6.4 Specialty Equipment
6.5 Support Equipment
7 Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Repair and Maintenance Services
7.3 Calibration Services
7.4 Validation Services
7.5 Others
8 Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By Service Provider
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers
8.3 Third-Party Service Providers
9 Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By Contract Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Standard Service Contracts
9.3 Customized Service Contracts
10 Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
10.3 Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories
10.4 Academic & Research Institutions
11 Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 America
11.2.1 Argentina
11.2.2 Brazil
11.2.3 Canada
11.2.4 Chile
11.2.5 Colombia
11.2.6 Mexico
11.2.7 Peru
11.2.8 United States
11.2.9 Rest of Americas
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Austria
11.3.2 Belgium
11.3.3 Denmark
11.3.4 Finland
11.3.5 France
11.3.6 Germany
11.3.7 Italy
11.3.8 Netherlands
11.3.9 Norway
11.3.10 Poland
11.3.11 Russia
11.3.12 Spain
11.3.13 Sweden
11.3.14 Switzerland
11.3.15 United Kingdom
11.3.16 Rest of Europe
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.4.1 Egypt
11.4.2 Israel
11.4.3 Qatar
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 South Africa
11.4.6 United Arab Emirates
11.4.7 Rest of MEA
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.5.1 Australia
11.5.2 Bangladesh
11.5.3 China
11.5.4 India
11.5.5 Indonesia
11.5.6 Japan
11.5.7 Malaysia
11.5.8 Philippines
11.5.9 Singapore
11.5.10 South Korea
11.5.11 Sri Lanka
11.5.12 Thailand
11.5.13 Taiwan
11.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Abbott Laboratories
13.2 Avantor
13.3 Agilent Technologies
13.4 Becton, Dickinson Company
13.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories
13.6 C&M Scientific
13.7 Danaher
13.8 Eppendorf
13.9 Hettich Instruments
13.10 Hitachi High-Technologies
13.11 Labochema
13.12 Labx Media
13.13 Merck
13.14 Nordic Service
13.15 Pace Analytical Services
13.16 PerkinElmer
13.17 Shimadzu
13.18 Siemens
13.19 Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.20 Waters Corporation
14 Appendix
