GNC Announces Exclusive Franchise Agreement in Taiwan Strengthening Its Global Presence

Company welcomes GCE ProdigID, an affiliate of Ting Hsin Group, as new franchise operator
PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global health and wellness brand, GNC, announced today the selection of GCE ProdigID, an affiliate of Ting Hsin Group, as its exclusive franchise operator in Taiwan. GCE ProdigID, part of a conglomerate with strong roots in the food industry, will be strategically positioned to provide health and wellness solutions to the Taiwanese market and help consumers Live Well.
"We are pleased to welcome GCE ProdigID as GNC's new partner in Taiwan and look forward to supporting them as they serve consumers in Taiwan," said Cheri Mullen, VP, Chief International Officer, GNC. "This new international franchising relationship is indicative of our growth and long-term viability as a business at a global scale."
GCE ProdigID will serve as GNC's exclusive operator in Taiwan and focus on developing the market and building the GNC brand.
"Like GNC we share a passion for our customers and look forward to sharing innovative wellness solutions," said Jackson Huang, Chairman and CEO of GCE ProdigID. "GNC's scientific expertise is very impressive and makes them a unique partner in the marketplace."
GNC has franchise operators in 65+ countries and more than 1,600 international locations. Its first international franchise agreement was completed in 1989 expanding operations into Mexico. Since then, GNC has grown its global footprint to six continents.
"GCE ProdigID is an expert in the consumer space," Mullen continued. "Their ability to understand the purchasing behaviors, product preferences and consumer needs in the market will enable great success for the GNC brand in Taiwan."
In addition to Taiwan, GNC has international franchise locations in nearly 20 countries across Asia.
To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com.
About GNC
GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.
The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.
