Media Advisory - Government of Canada Celebrates the National Historic Significance of the Winnipeg Falcons Hockey Club

WINNIPEG, MB, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for St. Boniface – St. Vital and Minister of Northern Affairs, will take part in a Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque unveiling ceremony to commemorate the Winnipeg Falcons Hockey Club.
The Winnipeg Falcons rose up from their Icelandic-Canadian roots in the West end of Winnipeg to win the Allan Cup in 1920. They went on to represent Canada at the 1920 Belgium Olympics where they defeated Sweden to become the first-ever Olympic gold medalists in ice hockey.
Minister Vandal will make the announcement on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Steven Guilbeault.
Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.
Details are as follows:
Date:
April 26, 2022
Time:
Media to arrive at 10:45 a.m. CDT
Ceremony starts at 11 a.m. CDT
Location:
Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame
Sport Manitoba Centre
145 Pacific Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba
SOURCE Parks Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.