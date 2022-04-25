Lockton announces international leadership changes

EJ Hentenaar will assume the role of CEO, Europe
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton announced today a new international leadership structure to support the company's continued growth and ensure clients across the globe benefit from Lockton's industry-leading talent.
Effective May 1, 2022, EJ Hentenaar, Lockton's current Head of Global Financial Risks, will assume the role of CEO, Europe.
"We are excited for EJ to serve as the CEO of Europe," said Ron Lockton, Chairman. "He is a proven leader, and he is respected by our clients, the markets and our people. EJ will continue to build on Lockton's success in Europe."
As part of our planned succession, Neil Nimmo, currently CEO of Lockton International, will become the Chairman of Lockton International, reporting to Peter Clune. In addition to his overall responsibilities for Lockton International, Neil will focus on the growth and success of Lockton's international regions – Asia, Australia, Europe, LATAM and MENA – supporting them in taking care of their clients and their people.
Chris Brown, current CEO Europe, is transitioning to a newly created role of President of Lockton International, reporting to Ron Lockton. In this new role, he will build on the work he has done to develop the Lockton Global Partners, develop Lockton's international growth strategy and focus on the globalization of Lockton's key industry practices.
"These changes are a testament to the incredible work of the entire Lockton International team and the growth they have created for Lockton," said Peter Clune, Lockton CEO. "We are evolving our leadership team to ensure our long-term focus and commitment to our Associates and clients."
What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 9,000 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.
For 13 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was named among the 2021 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.
SOURCE Lockton Companies
