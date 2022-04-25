Sokol, in Partnership with Sunkist®, Introduces an Exciting New Line of Sauces & Dressings

Sunkist®, a celebrated iconic citrus brand adored for their fruits and juices, partners with Sokol, a 125-year-old family-owned food formulation team to unveil the latest flavor innovation, a retail lineup of sauces and dressings. Created to complement everything from salads to tacos, dipping sauces and more, the lineup includes gluten-free and nut-free offerings with no high fructose corn syrup. Beginning April 25, 2022, 4 SKU's will be available nationally at Walmart locations with future retailer announcements at a later date.

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunkist®, a celebrated iconic citrus brand adored for their fruits and juices, partners with Sokol, a 125-year-old family-owned food formulation team to unveil the latest flavor innovation, a retail lineup of sauces and dressings. Created to complement everything from salads to tacos, dipping sauces and more, the lineup includes gluten-free and nut-free offerings with no high fructose corn syrup. Beginning April 25, 2022, 4 SKU's will be available nationally at Walmart locations with future retailer announcements at a later date.

Developed by some of Chicago's top culinary and food product development experts, these bright sauces bring chef-worthy flavor combos straight to at-home kitchens across the nation. The line of Sunkist® Sauces & Dressings will include gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, dairy-free and egg-free offerings. Each flavor celebrates citrus in a refreshing and delightful way and comes in an array of profiles including Lemon Pepper Caesar, Grapefruit Poppy Seed, Spicy Mango Habanero, Mimosa, Blueberry Chipotle, Mandarin Fig, Orange Sesame Ginger and Pomegranate Lime. Made for tacos, salads, marinades and more, these versatile and multi-use Sunkist® Sauces & Dressings add tang and zest to just about any type of recipe.

"At Sokol, we are committed to creating the highest quality ingredients and freshest flavors, and with Sunkist's® legacy to do the same, we couldn't be more excited to bring to life these sauces and dressings," said Paul Noble Chief Commercial Officer, Sokol. "Each flavor celebrates citrus and honors the integrity of the Sunkist® brand paired with our own Sokol flair to make this a truly unique flavor experience. We know consumers are yearning for new and interesting products to easily integrate into their at-home meals and we look forward to being a part of dinner tables around the country."

"We are thrilled to introduce this healthy and flavorful offering into the marketplace," said Mark Madden, Vice President of Marketing and Global Licensing at Sunkist Growers. "This collaboration represents over a century of expertise and know-how from our agricultural cooperative as well as from Sokol. We are excited for consumers to taste this new product."

Sunkist® has been tending to the groves for 130 years, bringing the highest quality citrus-forward products by being farmer and community centered. These Sunkist® branded dressings and sauces are no different. As wellness continues to be on the rise, and now that more people have learned how to create healthy meals at home, these versatile sauces are a new and playful way to inspire them to add citrus and incorporate more flavorful ingredients in their meals and snacks.

Sokol offers customers complete turnkey co-manufacturing solutions that ensure high-quality, consistent products. Services can include ingredient sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, inventory control, and shipping. They offer a variety of packaging sizes and can also accommodate any need for Kosher, Halal, gluten-free, organic and non-GMO manufacturing.

Click here to learn more about Sunkist Sauces & Dressings or to find the nearest retail location.

Learn more about how Sokol, a family-owned and operated business, can help launch your next licensed products here.

About Sokol Custom Food Ingredients

Sokol Custom Food Ingredients is a family-owned company that has been developing custom food formulations for retail, industrial and foodservice industries worldwide for 125 years. Through a century of evolution and adaptation, Sokol, along with an impressive portfolio of retail and private label products such as Solo Foods retail brand, has evolved into a multifaceted food company focused on long-lasting strategic partnerships. Sokol's team of formulation experts, quality ingredients, optimized production process, packaging solutions and dedicated customer service team give customers a unique experience and the ability to tap into current market trends and get to market quickly.

About Sunkist Growers, Inc.

Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned by and operated for thousands of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.sunkist.com. Sunkist is a registered trademark of Sunkist Growers, Inc., USA ©2022

