GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO Partners with Knowledge Unlatched to Support Open Access Initiatives in Academic Libraries

~ GOBI® Now Offers the Open Research Library E-Book Platform from Knowledge Unlatched ~
IPSWICH, Mass., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO (GOBI Library Solutions) now supports the Knowledge Unlatched (KU) Open Access (OA) e-books funding model, providing the opportunity for academic libraries to support OA funding initiatives within their GOBI workflow. The addition of the Knowledge Unlatched Open Research Library E-Book platform will make the complete collection of Knowledge Unlatched OA crowdfunding products available to GOBI customers worldwide.
Knowledge Unlatched is a worldwide service provider that values the development and visibility of Open Access e-books and provides libraries with a convenient place to support OA collections and models. Knowledge Unlatched makes scholarly content freely available, supporting the development of the OA infrastructure and bringing scholarly content to communities who otherwise would not have access to such materials.
Beginning in May 2022, GOBI customers will be able to pledge toward more than 20 OA eCollections on KU's Open Research Library platform. Once the eCollection has reached a set pledge threshold determined by Knowledge Unlatched, it will become freely available to all readers worldwide starting January 2023. By participating in this model, libraries can support investment in OA content and workflows, helping to make quality OA e-books easily available to libraries around the world. Libraries who participate in this model will benefit from de-duplication, visibility of OA e-books in GOBI and a single point of invoicing and customer service.
Knowledge Unlatched Senior Manager, Sven Fund, says one of the company's key goals is to make open access easy for libraries. "Our partnership with GOBI Library Solutions supports the streamlining of processes within libraries and institutions. The obvious advantages of this collaboration include the seamless integration of Open Access content into the acquisition landscape for librarians and avoiding unintended double dipping of titles."
EBSCO Information Services Director of Content Strategies, Jon Elwell, says this partnership will enhance and build upon GOBI's longtime commitment to providing library choice, highlighting the importance of an open community that values and supports the needs of libraries. "This partnership with Knowledge Unlatched not only enhances acquisition workflows for GOBI customers but supports the open community and helps bring resources to communities who might not have access otherwise."
About Knowledge Unlatched
Knowledge Unlatched, a Wiley brand, offers free access to scholarly content for readers and researchers around the world. Its crowdfunding Open Access models and initiatives provide libraries worldwide with a central place to support the publishing of Open Access content from leading publishers in a wide range of HSS and STEM disciplines.
About GOBI Library Solutions from EBSCO
GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO, formerly YBP Library Services, offers more than 17 million print and e-books to academic, research and special libraries worldwide. From streamlining workflows to partnering with library staff, GOBI Library Solutions is committed to providing the best solution for libraries' acquisition, collection development and technical service needs. For more than 50 years, the mission has remained the same — to partner with libraries in providing access to the broadest selection of scholarly content available. For more information, visit the GOBI Library Solutions website at: gobi.ebsco.com.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
For more information, please contact:
Erica Gilson
Senior Communications Specialist
egilson@ebsco.com
978-414-0385
Media Contact
Erica Gilson, EBSCO Information Services, 978-414-0385, egilson@ebsco.com
SOURCE EBSCO Information Services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.