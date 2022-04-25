18 Local Organizations Receive Grants from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation to Support Students

LANSDOWNE, Va., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced the 18 nonprofit organizations from Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC that will receive a total of $504,804 from its annual Good Neighbor Grant program. Since 2012, the Foundation has provided 103 Good Neighbor Grants totaling over $2.5 million to 70 local youth-serving organizations. The 2022 Good Neighbor Grant recipients will collectively serve over 9,500 students in a broad variety of programs focused on providing high-quality academic programs, college access initiatives, and arts education.

"This year's cohort of grantees provide diverse opportunities that we know contribute to meaningful educational experiences that enable students to pursue their greatest potential," said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Foundation. "Every year, we have the honor of supporting hundreds of talented students across the country. But it's also important to us that we invest in the good work happening in our own backyard, in organizations that are cultivating our next generation of talented scholars and citizens. We're proud to support the work of these 18 organizations, and to deepen our partnerships in the year to come."

This year's grantees include:

Pink Space Theory — is awarded $17,344 to support the work to close gender and race equity gaps in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing under-represented youth unique STEAM learning experiences. This program will use the G.R.E.A.T. Math Minds program to support girls from disadvantaged schools in Prince William County, Virginia, to a 6-month after-school math enrichment program that teaches them higher-level math skills critical for STEAM careers. Pink Space Theory is located in Virginia.

OurSpace World, Inc. — is awarded $35,000 to establish and pilot "Journeys," an African-centered farm-based enrichment program for high-achieving homeschooled and non-homeschooled youth ages 5 to 17. "Journeys" will cultivate and enhance several real-world practical skills for older youth aged 13-17 while building and integrating knowledge and skills around core classroom subjects while learning about climate justice, sustainable land use, sovereign community, ancestral wisdom, and history, for all youth participants. OurSpace World is located in Maryland.

Life Pieces To Masterpieces — is awarded $35,000 to support youth mentorship and development programming that harnesses the power of creative expression. These programs develop character and leadership, unlock innate potential, and prepare Black boys and young men to transform their lives and communities.

San Miguel School — is awarded $20,000 to expand its graduate support services through JumpStart College, a new initiative designed to increase the college-going rates of its high school graduates. JumpStart College provides new opportunities for college test-prep, pre-college enrichment programs, college visits, and alumni connections.

Genesys Works National Capital Region — is awarded $35,000 to support pathways to college and career success for youth from under-resourced communities through workforce training, meaningful paid corporate internships, professional certifications, impactful relationships, and college and career support. In 2022, GWNCR will serve 60 high school students and 150 alumni. GWNCR's core program includes skills training, a rigorous program that teaches students tangible technology and professional skills, and empowers their transformation from high school students to young professionals. Genesys Works National Capital Region serves students in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

The rest of this year's Good Neighbor Grantees, followed by the area(s) they serve, are:

Aspire Afterschool Learning (Virginia)

Boys And Girls Club Of Fauquier Inc. (Virginia)

Building Bridges Across the River (Washington, DC)

Clarke County Education Foundation (Virginia)

Collegiate Directions Incorporated (Maryland)

Dance Institute Of Washington Inc. (Washington, DC, Virginia, Maryland)

DC Prep – PrepNext (Washington, DC)

Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (Virginia)

For Love Of Children (Washington, DC)

Horizons Greater Washington Inc. (Washington, DC)

Live it Learn it (Washington, DC)

Mikva Challenge DC (Washington, DC)

Scholarship Fund of Alexandria (Virginia)

The Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded $230 million in scholarships to nearly 3,000 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive counseling and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $125 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/18-local-organizations-receive-grants-from-the-jack-kent-cooke-foundation-to-support-students-301531674.html

SOURCE Jack Kent Cooke Foundation