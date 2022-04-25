FOLIO Library Services Platform Launches Lotus Release

~ Latest FOLIO Platform Update Includes Test Coverage and Performance Improvements ~
PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The FOLIO Open Source Community has issued its twelfth named release as the platform continues to add features and functionality to the library services platform (LSP). The Lotus Release contains over 60 new features including test coverage and performance improvements, along with updates to existing apps like data import, data export, acquisitions and more.
The Lotus Release offers platform enhancements that provide librarians with a better user experience in the FOLIO platform. These enhancements include creating and updating MARC authority records, acquisition information displayed in inventory records, extended MARC fields for matching in data import, browsing titles by call number and subjects and Export orders in EDIFACT format.
Cornell University Director of Acquisitions & E-Resource Licensing Services and Co-chair of the FOLIO Product Council Jesse Koennecke says the Lotus Release proves FOLIO's continued dedication to improving the user experience for libraries adopting the open source platform. "The project continues to make improvements that benefit the many libraries worldwide that are actively implementing and managing their operations with the open source FOLIO LSP."
Academic institutions have taken a variety of pathways when moving to FOLIO, between full implementation to starting with ERM (electronic resource management) functionality before replacing an existing ILS, or by leveraging FOLIO apps such as circulation and inventory.
As libraries continue to implement the FOLIO LSP, FOLIO developers ensure that components can be readily developed or replaced in new releases as technologies and requirements evolve. The next release will be Morning Glory, which is expected in August 2022. Information about the FOLIO Community and the upcoming releases can be found at https://wiki.folio.org. Details on the full list of improvements in the Lotus Release can be found at the FOLIO Wiki.
About FOLIO
FOLIO is a collaborative effort among libraries, vendors, developers and consortia that leverages open source technology and a community-based effort to redefine library services and innovate based on library futures. By building on what libraries need and by leveraging library expertise as well as vendor capacity and velocity, FOLIO is designed to move libraries forward, build on the services they provide and redefine the role libraries play within their institution. FOLIO also levels the playing field and makes open source technology available to all institutions regardless of size or staffing. FOLIO brings vendors together to innovate and host services for customers and introduces open source as a service to libraries. To sign up to participate or receive more information go to http://www.folio.org.
