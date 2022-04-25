iatricSystems, Inc Achieves Cybersecurity Transparent Status from KLAS, Censinet

iatricSystems, Inc was recently awarded the Cybersecurity Transparent status from KLAS and Censinet for their patient privacy monitoring solution, Haystack™ iS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iatricSystems Inc., a healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare organizations better protect patients, connect systems, and optimize EHR usage, today announced that its patient privacy monitoring software Haystack™ iS earned the Cybersecurity Transparency Award from healthcare research and insights firm, KLAS Research. The evaluation was conducted independently by Censinet, the leading intelligent risk network for healthcare.

"Vendor risk management is critical to the security posture of a healthcare organization," said Rob Rhodes, Executive Vice President at iatricSystems. "We've all seen instances where exploitation of a vendor's network has caused major problems for hospitals. We want our customers to understand that we take cybersecurity very seriously and believe transparency in this regard shows the value of being good partners with our clients. As someone with a background in cybersecurity, in both education and earning several cybersecurity certifications over the years (CISSP, HCISSP), I make security a top priority for iatricSystems. As innovators, we choose to lead rather than follow in our efforts to advance cybersecurity and transparency."

Haystack™ iS earned the Mature rating across categories such as Data Protection, Identity and Access Management, Legal and Regulatory, and Resiliency. These categories are vital for healthcare organizations to better protect patient data and prevent potential breaches. Earning a Mature rating in Data Protection, for example, indicates a strong commitment to protecting PHI and other types of sensitive data. Whereas a Mature rating in Identity and Access Management indicates Haystack™ iS reduces the threat of internal and external breaches caused by inappropriate access or exploited employee credentials.

When asked about what the Cybersecurity and Transparency award means for iatricSystems, Rob Rhodes responded: "Independent third-party certifications and assessments like these are incredibly important for the healthcare industry. I applaud the efforts of KLAS and Censinet to make vendor cybersecurity efforts transparent. As a former healthcare CIO I understand how important it is to have an unbiased view into the cybersecurity posture of your partners."

The complete Cybersecurity Preparedness Evaluation for iatricSystems is available on KLAS Research.

About iatricSystems

iatricSystems is a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping healthcare organizations better protect patients, connect systems, and optimize EHR usage. We do so with our diverse healthcare experience, an extensive partner network, and our proven capabilities in patient privacy, analytics, EHR optimization, and interoperability. For more information, contact info@iatric.com or visit http://www.iatric.com. Connect with iatricSystems on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Censinet

Censinet, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps,™ the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the company's foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.

Media Contact

Corey Mullins, iatricSystems, +1 978-805-3161, corey.mullins@iatric.com

SOURCE iatricSystems