At 6.27% Global CAGR of Automotive Hub Bearing Market Size to Accrue US $ 47.62% Billion by 2028: Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Automotive Hub Bearing Market accrued ROI of approximately around US$ 31.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain income of almost US$ 47.62 billion in 2028. Apparently, Automotive Hub Bearing Industry is set to register humungous gains of nearly 6.27% in time interval of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, expansion of automotive hub bearing market over forecasting timeline is subject to focus on weight reduction of vehicles, increase in vehicle production, and surge in automotive hub bearing sales. Apart from this, substantial rise in vehicle sale and acceptance of new technology driven bearing for myriad vehicular components will spur business landscape. Large-scale use of automotive hub bearings in passenger as well as commercial cars will have favorable impact on expansion of automotive hub bearing industry. Furthermore, thriving automotive sector in Asian countries and some of the developed economies of Europe and American sub-continent will help explore untapped growth potential for automotive hub bearing industry.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Automotive Hub Bearing Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Automotive Hub Bearing Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.27% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Automotive Hub Bearing Market was valued approximately USD 31.09 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 47.62 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. Asia Pacific zone in next few years can be credited to rise in manufacture of passenger cars in sub-continent.

zone in next few years can be credited to rise in manufacture of passenger cars in sub-continent. government initiatives in countries such as India and China have enhanced acceptance of electric vehicle in region, thereby increasing product penetration in subcontinent.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Automotive Hub Bearing Market- By Type (Ball And Roller), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle And Commercial Vehicle), And By Application (Powertrain And Chassis): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Automotive Hub Bearing Market: Overview

Automotive hub bearing are key components of vehicle braking system, suspension systems, and steering systems. Reportedly, one piece hub assembly situated between drive axle and brake disc encompasses ABS wheel speed sensor, hub, mounting flange, and wheel bearings. Furthermore, it is an automotive part that helps wheel in turning. Moreover, automotive hub bearings are utilized in light commercial vehicles, two wheelers, passenger cars, and heavy commercial vehicles. For the record, automotive hub bearings find slew of applications in transmission tools, wheel hub, engines, and interior of vehicles.

Additionally, automotive hub bearings are mechanical parts used for reducing friction between moving rotating components and aiding rotary parts for achieving a particular kind of motion. These products find massive utilization in vehicles and aviation & defense sectors.

Industry Dynamics:

Automotive Hub Bearing Market: Growth Dynamics

Technological innovations in automotive hub bearings for adding new features

Massive focus on reducing vehicle weight for improving efficiency of automotive will expedite automotive hub bearing industry growth. In addition to this, there is a lucrative need for automotive hub bearings owing to huge vehicle production & sales, thereby augmenting surge in business expansion. Technological innovations in automotive hub bearings for adding new features to product will open new vistas of growth for automotive hub bearing market. However, oscillating raw material costs can severely impact production & sales of automotive hub rearing, thereby curtailing profits of automotive hub bearing market.

Furthermore, evolution of sensor bearing units and developing of additive manufacturing tools will prop up growth of automotive hub bearing industry. Additionally, rise in demand for product across emerging nations will create new growth avenues for automotive hub bearing market. Moreover, rise in commutation of passenger and commercial vehicles on roads has promoted huge demand for manufacture of automotive hub bearings, thereby paving way for progression of automotive hub bearing industry.

Automotive Hub Bearing Market: Segmentation

Powertrain Segment To Account Highest Chunk of Market Share In Coming Years

The rapid expansion of powertrain segment over anticipated timeframe can be due to immense increment in production of powertrain units in automotive manufacturing sector. Additionally, rise in need for trucks will further add to segmental growth. A massive increase in manufacture & sale of light & heavy commercial vehicles will contribute sizably towards segmental progression.

List of Key Players of Automotive Hub Bearing Market:

AB SKF

Schaeffer & Company LLC

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

NSK Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation

The Timken Company

GKN Ltd

The ILJIN GROUP

NTN Corporation

GMB Corporation

FKG Bearing Co.Ltd.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 31.09 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 47.62 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.27% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered AB SKF, Schaeffer & Company LLC, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., NSK Ltd., JTEKT Corporation, The Timken Company, GKN Ltd, The ILJIN GROUP, NTN Corporation, GMB Corporation, and FKG Bearing Co., Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific Automotive Hub Bearing Market To Register Massive Growth Over 2022-2028

Growth of automotive hub bearing market in Asia Pacific zone in next few years can be credited to rise in manufacture of passenger cars in sub-continent. Apart from this, rise in preference for personal mobility as well as smart mobility has become a major factor of growth for automotive hub bearing industry in Asia Pacific. Favorable government initiatives in countries such as India and China has enhanced acceptance of electric vehicles in region, thereby increasing product penetration in subcontinent.

Global Automotive Hub Bearing Market is segmented as follows:

Automotive Hub Bearing Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Ball

Roller

Automotive Hub Bearing Market: By Vehicle Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Hub Bearing Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Powertrain

Chassis

Automotive Hub Bearing Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Automotive Industry

