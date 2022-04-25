HUNT MILITARY COMMUNITIES RECOGNIZED BY SATISFACTS FOR EXCELLENCE IN RESIDENT SATISFACTION

El PASO, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SatisFacts, a national leader in administering independent satisfaction surveys, awarded Hunt Military Communities (HMC) an "excellence" designation for delivering exceptional services to their privatized military housing residents in 2021. This recognition represents scoring in the top percentile for both move-in and work order performance. In addition, all HMC communities received individual awards for satisfaction. Resident surveys were scored on a 5-point scale. Overall, residents gave HMC high satisfaction ratings with their move-in experiences (4.32) and work order experiences (4.67), with a total of 36,725 survey results received.
"We are honored to have received this recognition from our residents for our work in providing high levels of service," said Brian Stann, Hunt Military Communities President and Chief Executive Officer. This designation is a testament to our employees' commitment to our residents on a daily basis. It is also the basis for learning, growing, and continuing to evolve our focus on performance excellence."
The SatisFacts scores serve as a benchmark for gauging performance and are also used to enhance resident satisfaction, retention, and overall resident experience. Hunt Military Communities reviews the survey scores on a monthly basis and uses the feedback to continue making adjustments and improvements.
About Hunt Military Communities
Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our pillars: excellence, accountability, customer commitment, continuous Improvement, and integrity and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com.
About Satisfacts
SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys focusing on multifamily retention and reputation management. Our goal is to create a robust platform to attract, understand and retain renters all through delivering leading-edge technology, data, and unrivaled education. www.satisfacts.com
SOURCE Hunt Military Communities
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.