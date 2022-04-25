New Book Recognizes Change in Work Environment and That Future is Human, Teaches How to Adapt

Author spotlights a people-first professional perspective and emphasizes "super crucial human skills"
VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "Super. Crucial. Human," author Cheryl Cran shares the crucial human skills we all need to build better connections in life in and work and shares experiences that define what it means to be human in today's fast changing reality. Cran highlights how to leverage a 'me-to-we' mindset, focused on learning and sharing to build human centric workplaces. The book teaches readers to future-proof their careers, their work, and their leadership capabilities.
Throughout the book, Cran maps out the four necessary "super crucial human skills" and provides examples of language and tools to access an abundance of choices on how individuals can better themselves and do better in their lives and work.
Cran has witnessed a pattern of people getting burned out and disenfranchised with work and predicted that the hybrid work environment would prove beneficial to those workers feeing less than motivated.
In lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic, the speed of future work trends was significantly escalated. In an era of integration, Cran is on a mission to encourage people to commit to personal development, greater self-awareness and developing their "super crucial human skills" to create better business.
"Moving forward into a people-first workplace means that everyone, regardless of job titles or status, must be open to becoming a better human and increasing their skills," Cran said. "I am absolutely passionate that in order to create a new and sustainable future, we must be focused on 'people-first' and humanize how we lead, interact and collaborate."
"Super. Crucial. Human"
By Cheryl Cran
ISBN: 978-1-9822-7868-7 (softcover); 978-1-9822-7869-4 (e-book)
Available through Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble and Amazon
About the author
Cheryl Cran is the founder of NextMapping, a future of work consultancy, and CEO of parent company Synthesis at Work Inc. She obtained an MIT Online Certificate in AI and Automation and a Certificate in Exponential Innovation from Singularity University, Santa Clara, Calif. Onalytica named her #1 in future of work and GoCatalant named her in the Top Ten Future of Work Experts. Cran has authored ten books on future of work, business, leadership, teams and a people-first future. For over 20 years, Cran has helped leaders, teams and entrepreneurs prepare for what's next by providing insights, research and tools to create the future. Her thought leadership has been featured in Forbes, Huff Post, CBS, NBC, Fast Company Magazine and other media. For more information, please visit http://www.nextmapping.com/super-crucial-human/
