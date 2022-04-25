State-of-the-Art AV Technology and Substantial Cost Savings for The Dollar Loan Center

Anthony James Partners, an industry leading Owner's Representative and AV Consultant, is proud to announce the recent completion of large-scale technology installation for a new, 200,000-square-foot multi-purpose indoor arena built on the site of the former Henderson Pavilion. The project was part of a $84-million design-build investment to give residents a first-class venue to enjoy an evening of entertainment. The Dollar Loan Center is the new home of the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League and the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League

Anthony James Partners, an industry leading Owner's Representative and AV Consultant, is proud to announce the recent completion of large-scale technology installation for a new, 200,000-square-foot multi-purpose indoor arena built on the site of the former Henderson Pavilion. The project was part of a $84-million design-build investment to give residents a first-class venue to enjoy an evening of entertainment. The Dollar Loan Center is the new home of the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League and the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League.

Anthony James Partners (AJP) was hired by the City of Henderson (building owner) and the Foley Entertainment Group (operator) to manage the multi-million dollar AV budget and technology system design for the new facility. The challenging project involved a low roof and a limited AV budget. AJP developed a menu of options to choose from, both conceptually and with elaborate financials to back the designs, arming stakeholders with an understanding of precisely what the scope would cost before the project went to bid. AJP negotiated a significant cost savings during the bid process (nearly $1 million less that the owner/operator's initial anticipated budget), while also adding extras, such as broadcast cameras, and remained engaged right through to final commissioning and beyond.

The top-notch AV package included a one-of-a-kind scoreboard design with fan-pleasing, cryogenic snorting horse effects, unique LED Corner Displays with branded static backlit signage, and LED Ribbon Displays. Scope also included a cutting-edge Control Room, Broadcast Cabling, Sound Reinforcement System, High Density Wi-Fi, Broadcast Cameras and a National Broadcast level LED Sports Lighting and Entertainment Lighting system.

"A first-class audio/visual system was critical to the gameday experience we envisioned at The Dollar Loan Center," said Foley Entertainment Group President and Co-Chief Executive Officer Kerry Bubolz. "Anthony James Partners delivered in every way, from the war horses in the scoreboard, to the LED ribbons around the Royal Landing. Their creativity and expertise helped deliver the type of entertainment that lives up to and even exceeds what fans will find at much larger venues."

Anthony James Partners (AJP) is an industry-leading Owner's Representative and AV Consultant that specializes in large-scale technology design and acquisition. A majority-owned subsidiary of the world's leading producer of entertainment experience, ASM Global, AJP works with top professional sports teams, college campuses and facility managers across North America and Europe. Key services include facility audit, strategic planning, design, financial modeling, procurement, and construction oversight. Technology disciplines include LED Displays, broadcast, audio, network, infrastructure cabling, DAS/Wi-Fi, event and specialty show lighting, digital signage, and more. Visit http://www.anthonyjamespartners.com to learn more.

ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Visit asmglobal.com for more information.

