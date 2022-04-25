HONEYWELL POWER SYSTEMS, GENERATORS SELECTED BY LOCKHEED MARTIN SIKORSKY-BOEING FOR DEFIANT X HELICOPTER

Honeywell to provide modified version of its proven GTCP 36-150 auxiliary power units, along with main engine generator
PHOENIX, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A variety of Honeywell HON engine and power systems technology has been selected by Lockheed Martin Sikorsky-Boeing for its DEFIANT X® helicopter, currently a contender to win the U.S. Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition. Team DEFIANT selected Honeywell's GTCP 36-150 auxiliary power units (APUs) series, as well as Honeywell's main engine generator and APU generator.
These new selections of Honeywell technology come after Lockheed Martin Sikorsky-Boeing recently announced the selection of Honeywell's HTS7500 turboshaft engine for the DEFIANT X®. The HTS7500 turboshaft engine is the newest and most technologically advanced model in Honeywell's family of military engines, which includes the iconic T55 engine that has powered the CH-47 fleet for over 60 years.
Honeywell's APU for the DEFIANT X® is a derivative of the existing and highly successful GTCP 36-150 APU series. This new version is equipped with the latest compressor technology originally developed for the commercial aircraft sector. The APU was customized to meet the aircraft installation and performance objectives of the U.S. Army. Today's 36-150 APU series delivers compressed air for main engine starting air conditioning, anti-ice and heating systems. They are also capable of delivering air and shaft power simultaneously or individually. More than 20 proven variations modified for military and commercial aircraft are flying today.
"Our rugged and reliable GTCP 36-150-APU series is an ideal candidate to meet the installation and demanding performance needs of the DEFIANT X®," said David Shilliday, vice president and general manager, Power Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. "Honeywell has delivered more than 10,000 of these APUs since production started in 1979, and we believe this new, low-risk version will help Team DEFIANT win the FLRAA competition."
Along with the GTCP 36-150 APU series, Lockheed Martin Sikorsky-Boeing also selected two other Honeywell power technologies: The main engine generator will provide electricity to the aircraft while in flight, and the APU generator will provide electricity to the aircraft on ground.
DEFIANT X® will be the fastest, most maneuverable assault helicopter in U.S. history. It can fly two times faster and farther than the Black Hawk and is currently being tested in a digital combat environment, where it continues to prove its unmatched range and survivability.
FLRAA was initiated by the U.S. Army in 2019 to develop a new utility helicopter that will replace the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk starting in 2030. The Black Hawk was developed in the 1960s and 1970s and was selected by the U.S. Army in 1976. DEFIANT X® will provide the next generation of capability for decades to come for the U.S. Army, and the HTS7500 turboshaft has been built to provide world-class reliability and time on wing for this next generation of aircraft.
Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
