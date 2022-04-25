Milestone Surgery Center in Parker Colorado Achieves AAAHC Accreditation

Milestone Surgical Center, LLC has been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Accreditation distinguishes this ambulatory surgical center from many other outpatient facilities through its adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety.

PARKER, Colo., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Status as an accredited organization means Milestone Surgery Center has met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC. More than 6,100 ambulatory health care organizations across the United States are currently accredited by AAAHC.

1095 Strong is a transformational movement and call-to-action spearheaded by the AAAHC to equip ambulatory leaders with the best of what they need to operationalize quality practices. The three-year, or 1,095-day, period between accreditations is a critical time when ambulatory health organizations, with help from proven experts, can develop the kind of everyday habits that enable leaders in the industry to provide the utmost in quality care to their patients. Organizations, such as Milestone Surgery Center, that earn AAAHC accreditation embody the spirit of 1095 Strong, quality every day, an ongoing commitment to high-quality care and patient safety.

While the onsite survey is an important component of the process, ongoing compliance and continuous improvement are part of the accreditation maintenance mindset that a facility should integrate into its daily activities long after the survey has been completed. The intent of accreditation is for organizations to adopt policies and procedures that fuel ongoing quality improvement and self-evaluation every day.

"Our state-of-the-art facility—the only one of its kind in the region—specializes in minimally invasive surgery for gynecologic, urologic and urogynecologic (pelvic floor) conditions. At Milestone Surgery Center patients can expect unique and personalized care and attention every step of the way to ensure their surgical experience will be as comfortable as possible," says Oscar A. Aguirre, M.D., Founder of Milestone Surgery Center. "This experience begins with our friendly, experienced staff who will always make patients feel welcome and put their mind at ease from the moment they step into our spacious, contemporary waiting area." Dr. Aguirre, a double-board certified urogynecologist specializing in reconstructive and cosmetic vaginal surgery as well as neuromodulation for bladder and bowel control further elaborates - "As a high-volume minimally invasive surgeon with two decades of experience I'm excited to bring my patients to Milestone Surgery Center where they will receive more personalized care than they would otherwise in a large hospital complex. Furthermore, the data is clear - ambulatory surgery centers have a proven lower infection rate, complication rate and cost. This represents a tremendous value to both the patient and insurer."

Ambulatory health care organizations seeking AAAHC accreditation undergo an extensive self assessment and onsite survey by AAAHC expert surveyors – physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory care. The survey is peer-based and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

About Milestone Surgical Center, LLC

Milestone Surgery Center is a physician-owned, multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center founded in December 2018 in Parker, Colorado. Our specialties include cosmetic/plastic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, pain management, urology and urogynecology. Our mission is to combine exceptional patient-centered care with the latest advances in healthcare technology. We are dedicated to women's functional and aesthetic needs by providing surgical services that meet high standards of quality and safety in an environment that nurtures the spirit of caring for every woman.

About AAAHC

Founded in 1979, AAAHC is the leader in ambulatory health care accreditation, with more than 6,100 organizations accredited. We accredit a wide range of outpatient settings, including ambulatory surgery centers, office-based surgery facilities, endoscopy centers, student health centers, medical and dental group practices, community health centers, employer-based health clinics, retail clinics, and Indian/Tribal health centers, among others.

AAAHC advocates for the provision of high-quality health care through the development and adoption of nationally recognized standards. We provide a valuable survey experience founded on a peer-based, educational approach to onsite review. The AAAHC Certificate of Accreditation, along with specialized programs including Advanced Orthopaedic Certification and Medical Home Certification, demonstrates an organization's commitment to providing safe, high-quality services to its patients—every day of the 1,095-day accreditation cycle. AAAHC Accreditation and Certification Programs are recognized by third-party payers, medical professional associations, liability insurance companies, state and federal agencies, and the public. For more information on AAAHC, please visit http://www.aaahc.org.

