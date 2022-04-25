Global Hip Replacement Implants Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew and Stryker Among Others

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hip Replacement Implants Market - Analysis By Type, Surgical Approach, Fixation Approach, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights, Pipeline and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the research report, the Global Hip Replacement Implants Market was valued at USD 6764 Million in the year 2021. Diabetes, obesity, hip disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and joint pains along with the confluence of sedentary lifestyles are some of the factors known to increase the chances of developing hip disease which then requires Hip Replacement Implants or surgeries.
An increase in the prevalence of these ailments and lifestyle choices among the masses, coupled with the rising geriatric population, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth.
Furthermore, the leading pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of new and innovative product that comes with robot-assisted minimally-invasive surgeries that is likely to cater to a large section of the population through customized implants and provide long-lasting improvements in their hip functionality. This is likely to propel the market for Hip Replacement Implants in the forecast period globally.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the overall Hip Replacement Implants market due to widespread surgical restrictions and cancellation of implant procedures resulting in monumental revenue losses for the orthopaedic and medical device companies. However, the market for Hip replacement started recovering and began working rapidly in order to cater to the backlog of postponed surgeries. Therefore, in the coming years, it is estimated that the market for Hip replacement will recover rapidly after the resumption of surgical procedures at full force.
Scope of the Report
- The report analyses the Hip Implants Market by value (USD Million)
- The report presents the analysis Hip Implants market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.
- The report analyses the Hip Implants Market by Type (Total Replacement, Partial Replacement and Hip Resurfacing)
- The report analyses the Hip Implants Market by Surgical Approach (Posterolateral Approach, Anterolateral Approach and Direct Anterior Approach)
- The report analyses the Hip Implants Market by Fixation Approach (Cementless, Cemented and Hybrid))
- The Global Hip Implants Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA)
- The Global Hip Implants Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Japan, India and Australia)
- The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Surgical Approach and Fixation Approach
- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.
- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.
- The companies analysed in the report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Medacta International, Globus Medical, Inc., Conformis, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medartis Holding AG
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report scope & Methodology
2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Invest in Personalized Implants
2.2 Invest in Structural design optimization
2.3 No mixing of components from different manufacturers
3. Global Hip Implants Replacement Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Hip Implants Replacement Market: Size and Forecast
4.1 Global Hip Implants Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027
5. Global Hip Implants Replacement Market Segmentation - By Type, Surgical Approach, By Fixation Approach
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hip Implants Market: By Type
5.1.1 Total Replacement - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.1.2 Partial Replacement- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.1.3 Hip Resurfacing- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Hip Implants Market: By Surgical Approach
5.2.1 Posterolateral Approach- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.2.2 Anterolateral Approach - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.2.3 Direct Anterior Approach - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Hip Implants Market: By Fixation Approach
5.3.1 Cementless- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3.2 Cemented - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3.3 Hybrid - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
6. Global Hip Implants Replacement Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hip Implants Market: By Region
7. North America Hip Implants Replacement Market: Segmentation (By Type, By Surgical Approach, By Fixation Approach)
8. Europe Hip Implants Replacement Market: Segmentation (By Type, By Surgical Approach, By Fixation Approach)
9. Asia Pacific Hip Implants Replacement Market: Segmentation (By Type, By Surgical Approach, By Fixation Approach)
10. Global Hip Implants Replacement Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends
11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hip Implants Market - By Type, 2027
11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hip Implants Market - By Surgical Approach, 2027
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hip Implants Market - By Fixation Approach, 2027
11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hip Implants Market - By Region, 2027
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers
12.2 Market Share Analysis
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
13.2 Smith & Nephew Plc.
13.3 Stryker
13.4 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)
13.5 MicroPort Scientific Corporation
13.6 Medacta International
13.7 Globus Medical, Inc.
13.8 Conformis, Inc.
13.9 B. Braun Melsungen AG
13.10 Medartis Holding AG
14. About the Publisher
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9faa0i
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.