ActionIQ Releases Industry First B2B Customer Experience Scorecard

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ , the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today made available the CX IQ Scorecard for the B2B Technology industry . The CX IQ Scorecard is a self-service tool solution that allows B2B Brands to benchmark their Customer Experience performance against their industry peers and customer preferences. The industry-first scorecard is based on the CX IQ Index , an expansive multi-industry survey that measured the state of customer experience (CX) from the perspective of both businesses and customers in the U.S.

The CX IQ Index revealed the top trends shaping the CX landscape, including a significant gap between brand perception and performance, showing that while 61% of businesses rate customers as "very satisfied" with CX, only 23% of consumers feel the same. The CX IQ Index Scorecard compiles self-reported performance input across key attributes of CX and then maps the results to overarching CX themes, such as trust, personalization and convenience. The Scorecard results benchmarks the company against industry peers and recommends which investment areas they should focus on to bridge the CX perception-to-performance gap.

"While companies today realize the importance of CX to their growth and bottom line, we find they're often at a loss as to which CX characteristics they should prioritize and invest in," said Tamara Gruzbarg, Vice President of Strategic Services, ActionIQ. "The CX IQ Scorecard answers that question - it gives a B2B Technology company a roadmap on how to increase their CX maturity, and how to do that based on what's most important to their customers."

For the complete CX IQ Index report, go to https://www.actioniq.com/cx-iq/ .

CX IQ Index Methodology

ActionIQ surveyed more than 400 consumers across the U.S. and U.K. to understand what matters most to them in terms of CX. We also surveyed 350 U.S.- and U.K.-based businesses to learn how they evaluate their CX performance, as well as how their assessments compare to those of consumers'. Business results are based on surveys across retail, financial services, media/publishing and B2B technology brands, with interviews conducted with marketing, sales and customer service professionals with the job title of director or above.

