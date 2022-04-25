SVS Relo embraces the Future of Hospitality: Introducing Digital Concierge

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - What is a Digital Concierge? Digital Concierge preserves all the services of a traditional concierge but takes hospitality to the next level by providing guests with a seamless, personalized experience from booking through to post-stay.
Guests can navigate through every aspect of their stay on their own, providing the utmost convenience and time-saving advantage. No longer having to dial-in or visit the front desk, guests can speak to a professional from the comfort of their room.
All of SVS Relo's professional services are made available, including destination services:
- booking movers
- opening a bank account
- getting a driver's license
- applying for government documents
- finding nearby cleaners, banks, storage facilities, and more.
With Digital Concierge, explore SVS Relo's exclusive offers on home security, home cleaning, home insurance, furniture, banking deals, and more.
Book your stay today with SVS Relo and experience all the offerings of Digital Concierge.
Learn more at https://svsrelo.com/News/Digital-Concierge.
SOURCE SVS Relo
