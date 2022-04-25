American Public Education to Webcast First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. APEI plans to release first quarter 2022 results after the close of U.S. financial markets on May 10, 2022.
The live webcast of the earnings conference call will be broadcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. This call will be open to listeners through the events and presentations section of the company's investor relations website, www.apei.com.
A replay of the live webcast will also be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live conference call. The replay will be archived and available to listeners for approximately six months.
About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc. APEI educates the service minded student by providing career-focused higher education and training that enable pathways to employment and career advancement. APEI operates through four wholly owned subsidiaries and delivers corporate businesses services to each. American Public University System, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students and serves approximately 89,000 adult learners worldwide. APUS is regularly cited as one of the most affordable universities in the United States. Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old institution that serves approximately 17,100 students across its 23 campuses and student service centers in six states and online. It is a Nursing and Health Sciences-focused institution, also with schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Education and Justice Studies. Hondros College of Nursing "creates new nurses" by educating pre-licensure nursing students at its six campuses in Ohio and one in Indiana and is the largest educator of PN (LPN) Nurses in the state of Ohio with approximately 2,500 students. Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals. Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools. GSUSA is accredited by ACCET. For additional information, visit www.apei.com.
Contacts:
(Investors)
Ryan Koren
American Public Education, Inc.
AVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
rkoren@apei.com
610-428-7376
(Media)
Frank Tutalo
American Public Education, Inc.
Director, Public Relations
ftutalo@apei.com
571-358-3042
SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.