MAV BEAUTY BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF Q1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

VAUGHAN, ON, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or "the Company") MAV today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The call will be hosted by Serge Jureidini, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurel MacKay-Lee, Chief Financial Officer.
DATE:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
TIME:
8:30 a.m. EST
DIAL IN NUMBER:
Canada: (647) 794-4605
US: (888) 204-4368
CONFERENCE ID:
5900167
REPLAY:
Canada: (647) 436-0148
US: (888) 203-1112
(playback code 5900167)
Available until midnight (EST) May 26, 2022
WEBCAST:
Available in the News & Events section of the Company's investor website at https://investors.mavbeautybrands.com
MAV Beauty Brands is a global personal care platform focused on acquiring great independent brands and helping these brands to scale and win market share. We have built an operating platform to build brands through expanded distribution, innovation, and marketing. Today, we have a diversified portfolio of four complementary personal care brands – Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice – offering premium quality hair care, body care and beauty products. These products are sold in over 25 countries around the world and in more than 100 of the world's largest retailers.
SOURCE MAV Beauty Brands
