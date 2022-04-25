ñol

MAV BEAUTY BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF Q1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

by PRNewswire
April 25, 2022 9:30 AM | 3 min read

VAUGHAN, ON, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or "the Company") MAV today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The call will be hosted by Serge Jureidini, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurel MacKay-Lee, Chief Financial Officer.

2022 First Quarter Conference Call

DATE:

Thursday, May 12, 2022



TIME:

8:30 a.m. EST



DIAL IN NUMBER:

Canada: (647) 794-4605


US: (888) 204-4368



CONFERENCE ID:

5900167



REPLAY:

Canada: (647) 436-0148


US: (888) 203-1112 


(playback code 5900167)


Available until midnight (EST) May 26, 2022



WEBCAST:

Available in the News & Events section of the Company's investor website at https://investors.mavbeautybrands.com

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a global personal care platform focused on acquiring great independent brands and helping these brands to scale and win market share. We have built an operating platform to build brands through expanded distribution, innovation, and marketing. Today, we have a diversified portfolio of four complementary personal care brands – Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice – offering premium quality hair care, body care and beauty products. These products are sold in over 25 countries around the world and in more than 100 of the world's largest retailers.

SOURCE MAV Beauty Brands

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/25/c8134.html

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.