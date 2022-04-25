Sleeman Breweries reports on commitment to environmental sustainability, developing Corporate Green Policy

Canada's Third Largest Brewer renews its commitment to the environment, partnering with Random Acts of Green for Earth Month 2022.

GUELPH, ON, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleeman Breweries, Canada's third-largest brewery, continues its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and in 2022 has added a key element: involving its employees from coast-to-coast in the journey. For years Sleeman Breweries has focused its efforts on green initiatives such as large-scale waste reduction, water conservation, energy-consumption measures, and brewing by-product management.

While Sleeman continues many of its efforts this Earth Month, the company is working to share its corporate Green Policy, focusing on employee involvement and engagement. Sleeman kicked off the month by partnering with Random Acts of Green . This Canadian app allows users to track their sustainability by performing and logging green acts to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and competing with one another virtually to see who can make the greatest impact.

"Limiting waste (or MUDA) has been a pillar of Sleeman's business since the early 2000s. With each year, our commitment towards sustainability grows," said Linden Gossen, National Environmental Health & Safety Manager at Sleeman Breweries. "This year, the additional layer of adding an employee engagement piece that speaks to our people across the country has been a refreshing and exciting element to our environmental sustainability journey."

Sleeman Breweries is a 3R certified organization and the first brewery to receive this certification from the Recycling Council of Ontario and is the only food and beverage company to receive this award. ⁠In 2021, Sleeman was awarded a Canadian Grocery Impact Award for its sustainability efforts as a supplier.

Below are some examples of Sleeman's sustainability commitment at their facilities across Canada:

The company credits all its success within this space to its people. Regional Green Teams are stationed across the country to educate employees on sustainability. At the same time, people from various levels and departments share the passion and vision for environmental sustainability and apply these measures in their everyday functions.

Sleeman is also growing, hiring over 80 positions across various roles and locations. More information on Sleeman's commitment can be found here.

About Sleeman Breweries Ltd.

Sleeman Breweries Ltd. is the third-largest brewing company nationwide. The company has built an impressive portfolio of beer brands in Canada that includes well-loved Canadian brands such as Sleeman, Okanagan Spring, Wild Rose and Unibroue, along with world-class beers including Sapporo and Pabst Blue Ribbon.

