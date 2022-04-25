CarePatrol Awards its Highest Honor to Franchisee at Annual Conference

Leading senior care solutions organization hosts annual conference to recognize franchisees for success in 2021 and share new initiatives to better serve clients

PHOENIX, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol , the nation's largest senior care solutions agency, awarded the 2021 Exemplar award to Michelle Graf of Northeast Wisconsin. The 10th Annual CarePatrol Franchise Conference took place April 7-9, welcoming about 200 CarePatrol staff members and franchisees.

The Exemplar award, previously titled Franchisee of the Year, is awarded to the CarePatrol franchisee who displays the highest level of excellence in leadership, performance and compliance within the CarePatrol franchise system throughout the year.

"Being the recipient of the 2021 Exemplar award was such an honor for my team and me," said Graf. "As I looked around the room at the convention, I realized that this tribute was not just for me, but for the many franchisees who have inspired, mentored and cheered me and my team on over the years. That sense of union at CarePatrol is what makes all the difference in one's ability to succeed. I continue to be excited about the future, as we get back to growth in our current market and begin to expand our services north to the Green Bay Wisconsin area."

"All of CarePatrol is so proud to be able to recognize Michelle as the recipient of the 2021 Exemplar Award - our highest honor for franchisees," said Becky Bongiovanni, president of CarePatrol. "Michelle is the definition of a leader and an example of what it means to be a successful business owner and meaningful member of the communities she serves. Her pursuit of excellence is not only noticed by CarePatrol, but those she interacts with daily."

In addition to announcing awards within the network, the conference was held to help energize the CarePatrol teams and provide new tools and insights on making the most significant impact possible for franchisees and the families that CarePatrol serves.

Sessions held during the conference explored new and exciting marketing initiatives, including consumer campaigns focused on brand awareness as well as internal services and platforms that will help franchisees better build strong relationships within the CarePatrol network.

"Hosting an annual event to recognize our CarePatrol family's dedication and share new information and initiatives, which will provide new tools to our franchisees, is a rewarding experience for all," said Bongiovanni. "By joining together for one cause, CarePatrol was able to have a successful forum to share innovative ideas, re-align as one team and recognize our own for their wins and success. This helps CarePatrol raise the bar as we serve our clients and their families."

To learn more about CarePatrol, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise. Through more than 150 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors provide a free service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 12 years in a row, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carepatrol-awards-its-highest-honor-to-franchisee-at-annual-conference-301531656.html

SOURCE CarePatrol