Automotive Laser Headlight System Market: 55% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By End-user (passenger cars and motorcycles) and Geography | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021 - 2025

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Laser Headlight System Market value is set to grow by USD 8.48 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 39% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth of the market in 2021 is estimated to be 26.47%
Vendor Landscape
The automotive laser headlight system market report offers information on several market vendors, including Arkema SA, Audi AG, BMW AG, Guangzhou Sanvi Electronics Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, HORPOL J.I.A.T. Horeczy Sp. J., Infineon Technologies AG, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. among others. Moreover, the market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D to compete in the market.
- Arkema SA- The company offers various automotive laser headlight systems such as car headlights, taillights, and windows.
- BMW AG- The company offers various automotive laser headlight systems such as Xenon headlights, LED headlights, and laserlights (features of the luxury SAV from BMW).
- Guangzhou Sanvi Electronics Co. Ltd.- The company offers various automotive laser headlight systems such as Sanvi 9005 H11 Laser Headlight Bulbs, Sanvi LK3 Laser Headlights, Sanvi LK2 LED&Laser Projector Lens Headlight, and F+ High Beam Laser Headlights.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market
- Market Driver:
- Incorporation of energy-efficient solutions in automobiles:
Governments of most countries are promoting the use of energy-efficient vehicles to curb emissions and fuel consumption. Low power consumption by headlights reduces battery drain, ensuring longer service intervals for consumers. Emerging economies such as India are witnessing the implementation of stringent emission regulations, which is promoting the production of energy-efficient vehicles. Most of the prominent OEMs are investing heavily in electric vehicles. Laser diodes are ideal to be used in EVs as they consume some of the least amounts of energy (other than the cooling power required) to operate. This allows their use without any significant impact on the charging cycles of EVs. Hence, the growing adoption of EVs across the world will act as a crucial factor for the rising demand for automotive laser headlight systems.
- Market Trend:
- Increase in R&D spending on headlight technology:
The automotive industry has witnessed several innovative products in the lighting segment since the adoption of incandescent lights. There is no significant technological difference between LEDs and OLEDs. OLEDs are the advanced versions of LEDs and are more flexible, energy-efficient, and thin. They can emit different colors compared with LEDs. They can be used as signal lights, taillights, and interior lights in vehicles. Audi is the frontrunner in the adoption of LED lighting technology. The vendors in the market have increased their investment in R&D of technologies such as OLED and laser lighting panels. They are motivated to invest in R&D to develop technologies for cost-effective production, considering the significant potential of the market. Moreover, vendors are developing technology standards for every product through an effective R&D process.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by End-user:
- Passenger Cars:
The automotive laser headlight system market share growth by the passenger car segment will be significant during the forecast period. The laser headlight systems are currently banned in the US. The laser headlight technology is expected to find its way in the US during the forecast period, which will support the segment growth in the coming years.
- Motorcycles
Our Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Report Covers the Following Areas:
- Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Size
- Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Trends
- Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Analysis
Regional Market Outlook
The automotive laser headlight system market segmentation by geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
55% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany is the key market for automotive laser headlight systems in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. Continuous technological advances contribute to the dynamism of persistently developing automotive lighting systems, which will facilitate the automotive laser headlight system market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Automotive Laser Headlight System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Automotive Laser Headlight System Market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Automotive Laser Headlight System Market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Automotive Laser Headlight System Market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Automotive Laser Headlight System Market vendors
Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 39%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 8.48 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
26.47
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 55%
Key consumer countries
Germany, China, UK, Italy, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arkema SA, Audi AG, BMW AG, Guangzhou Sanvi Electronics Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, HORPOL J.I.A.T. Horeczy Sp. J., Infineon Technologies AG, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arkema SA
- Audi AG
- BMW AG
- Guangzhou Sanvi Electronics Co. Ltd.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- HORPOL J.I.A.T. Horeczy Sp. J.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
