Automotive Laser Headlight System Market: 55% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By End-user (passenger cars and motorcycles) and Geography | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021 - 2025

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Laser Headlight System Market value is set to grow by USD 8.48 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 39% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth of the market in 2021 is estimated to be 26.47%

Vendor Landscape

The automotive laser headlight system market report offers information on several market vendors, including Arkema SA, Audi AG, BMW AG, Guangzhou Sanvi Electronics Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, HORPOL J.I.A.T. Horeczy Sp. J., Infineon Technologies AG, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. among others. Moreover, the market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D to compete in the market.

Arkema SA- The company offers various automotive laser headlight systems such as car headlights, taillights, and windows.

BMW AG- The company offers various automotive laser headlight systems such as Xenon headlights, LED headlights, and laserlights (features of the luxury SAV from BMW).

Guangzhou Sanvi Electronics Co. Ltd.- The company offers various automotive laser headlight systems such as Sanvi 9005 H11 Laser Headlight Bulbs, Sanvi LK3 Laser Headlights, Sanvi LK2 LED&Laser Projector Lens Headlight, and F+ High Beam Laser Headlights.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market

Market Driver:

Incorporation of energy-efficient solutions in automobiles:



Governments of most countries are promoting the use of energy-efficient vehicles to curb emissions and fuel consumption. Low power consumption by headlights reduces battery drain, ensuring longer service intervals for consumers. Emerging economies such as India are witnessing the implementation of stringent emission regulations, which is promoting the production of energy-efficient vehicles. Most of the prominent OEMs are investing heavily in electric vehicles. Laser diodes are ideal to be used in EVs as they consume some of the least amounts of energy (other than the cooling power required) to operate. This allows their use without any significant impact on the charging cycles of EVs . Hence, the growing adoption of EVs across the world will act as a crucial factor for the rising demand for automotive laser headlight systems.

Market Trend:

Increase in R&D spending on headlight technology:



The automotive industry has witnessed several innovative products in the lighting segment since the adoption of incandescent lights. There is no significant technological difference between LEDs and OLEDs . OLEDs are the advanced versions of LEDs and are more flexible, energy-efficient, and thin. They can emit different colors compared with LEDs . They can be used as signal lights, taillights, and interior lights in vehicles. Audi is the frontrunner in the adoption of LED lighting technology. The vendors in the market have increased their investment in R&D of technologies such as OLED and laser lighting panels. They are motivated to invest in R&D to develop technologies for cost-effective production, considering the significant potential of the market. Moreover, vendors are developing technology standards for every product through an effective R&D process.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

Passenger Cars:



The automotive laser headlight system market share growth by the passenger car segment will be significant during the forecast period. The laser headlight systems are currently banned in the US. The laser headlight technology is expected to find its way in the US during the forecast period, which will support the segment growth in the coming years.

Motorcycles

Our Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

The automotive laser headlight system market segmentation by geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

55% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany is the key market for automotive laser headlight systems in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. Continuous technological advances contribute to the dynamism of persistently developing automotive lighting systems, which will facilitate the automotive laser headlight system market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Automotive Laser Headlight System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Automotive Laser Headlight System Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Automotive Laser Headlight System Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Automotive Laser Headlight System Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Automotive Laser Headlight System Market vendors

Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.48 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 26.47 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 55% Key consumer countries Germany, China, UK, Italy, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, Audi AG, BMW AG, Guangzhou Sanvi Electronics Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, HORPOL J.I.A.T. Horeczy Sp. J., Infineon Technologies AG, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

