NIEDNER LAUNCHES NEXT-GENERATION ALTRA 3D TECHNOLOGY

ALTRA 3D, New Hose Technology Continues to Build upon NIEDNER's Innovative Expertise, Expanding Access to Broader Applications and End Markets
MONTRÉAL, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NIEDNER Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-performance hoses, is broadening its presence in the global market with the launch of its next-generation technology ALTRA 3D.
The latest breakthrough technology ALTRA 3D offers performance specifically tailored for high-pressure applications across multiple end markets such as the municipal, forestry, agriculture, mining, industrial sectors and many others. Leveraging NIEDNER's deep knowledge, engineering innovations, and field-proven expertise, the ALTRA 3D technology delivers the reliability, flexibility and results to meet the wide range of demands seen in today's dynamic environment. The unique properties of ALTRA 3D make it the best performing solution to transport water, minerals, slurry, oil, gas, chemicals and other fluids in extreme environmental settings.
ALTRA 3D was designed for difficult operating conditions and does not suffer from corrosion, resulting in an extremely reliable and safe solution. This 3D circular woven hose combines the advantages of a double jacket hose into a single one, eliminating wrinkling and snaking. This means that the ALTRA 3D solution lasts much longer than other alternatives. In fact, when operating within the specs of the hose, no extra maintenance work is needed during the hose's lifetime, preventing down time, and saving considerable time and investment.
"Building upon our company's extensive heritage, NIEDNER offers innovative, high-performance hose solutions that deliver resiliency and winning market value for a wide range of applications," said Allen Walsh, General Manager, NIEDNER. "With our new ALTRA 3D technology, we're continuing to expand our product portfolio, thus enabling us to participate in an ever-increasing set of applications in both existing and new global markets."
"With over 143 million feet of high-performing flexible hose deployed around the world, NIEDNER sets again a new performance standard for these hoses with our latest ALTRA 3D technology and provides unparalleled durability. Our ongoing commitment to research and development has resulted in another world-first innovation from NIEDNER," said Martin Bureau, Vice-President, Innovation. "Combining industry-leading high-pressure and flow rate products with textile hose flexibility, delivers the best solution for the most demanding applications. Nothing else on the market matches ALTRA 3D."
ALTRA 3D fully meets all requirements of the widely recognized UL 19, NSF/ANSI 61, NFPA and API standards and is available in sizes ranging from 1.5 to 12 inches. Learn more about ALTRA 3D by visiting https://niedner-altra.com/altra-3d/
NIEDNER is a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-performance fluid transfer solutions. NIEDNER offers a broad portfolio of hose solutions. Its products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets and are sold in more than 50 countries across the world. For more than a century, NIEDNER has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations.
SOURCE NIEDNER Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.