Invesco Canada Expands Lineup of Global Balanced Mutual Funds

Funds offer Canadian investors exposure to Invesco ESG ETFs and leading core strategies in two new, individual mutual funds

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the launch of two new mutual funds, the Invesco Global Balanced ESG ETF Fund and the Invesco Global Select Balanced Fund, expanding the firm's global balanced mutual fund line-up to help further meet clients' specific investment goals.

"We're constantly evolving our platform of investment strategies to potentially benefit the end investor. These two new offerings provide access for investors to single-ticket core global balanced portfolios," says Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediaries, Canada. "One is specifically designed for investors looking to integrate ESG principles into a core investment strategy of equity and fixed-income ETF securities, while the other fund provides exposure to a concentrated equity strategy that focuses on selecting high-quality global equities and exposure to a high-quality bond strategy that seeks to deliver income and growth potential."

Both funds in the Global Neutral Balanced category will target a static asset allocation of 60% equity and 40% fixed income, using a fund-of-funds structure:

Invesco Global Balanced ESG ETF Fund Invesco Global Balanced ESG ETF Fund seeks to generate capital growth and income

over the long term by investing primarily in a portfolio of ETFs that are managed by

Invesco or one of its affiliates. These ETFs invest primarily in equity securities or in fixed-

income and other debt securities. These ETFs employ environmental, social and

governance (ESG) oriented investment strategies as part of their fundamental investment objectives. Invesco Global Select Balanced Fund Invesco Global Select Balanced Fund seeks to generate capital growth and income over

the long term by investing, directly or indirectly, in a balanced portfolio of equities and

fixed-income securities issued by governments and corporations anywhere in the world.

Both funds will be offered in Series A, Series F, Series PTF and Series I. Invesco Global Select Balanced Fund will also be offered in Series P. For both funds, Series A and Series P will be offered in a front-end sales charge ("SC") option only. For both funds, Series F, Series PTF and Series I will be offered in a no sales charge ("NSC") option.

Please contact Invesco at 1.800.874.6275. You can also connect with Invesco on Twitter (@InvescoCanada), LinkedIn, Facebook, through the Invesco Canada blog or by visiting www.invesco.ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.6 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Series F units are available only to eligible investors who have fee-based accounts with their dealer or have access to a discount brokerage platform through their dealer.

Series PTF units are only available for purchase by investors in an account where investors pay for advice directly to the dealer (in whatever form agreed to between the investor and the dealer), rather than through Invesco Canada (either directly or indirectly). The dealer must have signed a Series PTF agreement with Invesco Canada and have met certain infrastructure requirements.

Series I units are special-purpose securities available to other Invesco Canada Funds, eligible institutional investors or other permitted investors and are not sold to the general public.

Series P units are available to investors who invest, in the aggregate, a minimum of $100,000 in shares or units of Invesco Canada funds, whether in a single account or in multiple accounts or within a financial/household group. Invesco Canada may waive this investment minimum for investors whose advisor has been designated and approved for the purpose of managing the investment portfolio of a dealer's investors through discretionary authority granted by the investors.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at www.invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2022

Contact: Gina Simonis, 212.278.9806, Gina.Simonis@invesco.com

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.