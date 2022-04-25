Latino-focused fandom platform, CABRA Sports, launches with a pre-seed raise of $2.5 Million

Los Angeles based venture capital fund leads round to build platform around Latino Sports Fans.

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CABRA Sports, a community and fandom platform aimed at the intersection of Latino Culture and Sports Culture, announced its formal launch and closing of a pre-seed round of $2.5 Million. Leading the round was VamosVentures, a venture fund focused on powering a diverse tech future.

"We're seeing a massive opportunity in digitally native platforms that are finding new and innovative ways to engage with consumers. We're excited about the high-growth opportunities being created by the convergence of powerful trends in technology, entertainment, sports and shifting demographics" said Marcos Gonzalez, Managing Partner of VamosVentures.

"The focus on the US Latino market is especially important as we can see that at the heart of sports fandom are Latinos, who we believe represent the present and future of sports" he added.

The sports fandom landscape is changing rapidly and becoming more diverse with Latino sports fans leading the way. They are younger, have higher population growth rate, and already over-index on sports fandom (72% consider themselves sports fans vs. 65% of non-Latinos, according to data from Statista).

"While Latinos represent some of the most avid sports fans, they significantly under-index in platforms that monetize avid sports fandom. That's a disconnect." said Jesus Chavez, its co-founder and CEO.

"No one is doing this from a Latino fan perspective. Most are trying to replicate old models that are dictated by sports rights or launching platforms that have no brand or cultural insights… all of which fail to truly engage Latino sports fans." added Mr. Chavez.

Leading the organization are Jesus Chavez as Co-Founder/CEO and Mauricio Cruz as Co-Founder/CSO.

Mr. Chavez was previously the CEO of Vertical Networks, a digital content studio and joint venture of Snapchat and Liz Murdoch and COO of Mitu, a bilingual/bicultural digital media brand. Mr. Cruz previously worked at frog/Fahrenheit-212 as a Senior Strategist, Major League Soccer as a LATAM Player and Contract Specialist, and at Goldman Sachs.

Chavez and Cruz intend to launch a fandom community across social platforms and developing interactive sports fandom products and experiences that authentically serve the company's engaged audience.

About CABRA Sports:

CABRA Sports is a fandom platform built at the intersection of Latino Culture and Sports Culture. We believe Latino Sports Fans are the present and future of sports fandom yet remain underserved by Latino Sports Media and overlooked by General Sports Media. We're here to change that. We want to turn the camera back to the stands to focus on the Greatest Fans of All-Time, Latino Sports Fans.

To learn more, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @CabraSportsHQ or visit http://www.cabrasportshq.com

About VamosVentures:

VamosVentures is an early-stage venture capital fund investing in innovative and highly scalable companies led by Latinx/diverse teams across the USA. For more information, please visit http://www.VamosVentures.com.

