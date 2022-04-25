5W Digital Announces Expansion of Dedicated Houseware and Appliances Team

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Digital, the in-house full-service digital agency for 5WPR, announces today the expansion of their dedicated houseware and appliances digital team after expansion of client roster welcoming key leaders from the industry.
5W Digital crafts and executes social media and paid media strategy, content creation, influencer marketing, brand ambassador programming and community management for clients in the space who offer consumers full kitchen and home solutions including small kitchen appliances, performance appliances and large appliances.
"Lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic have consumers looking to revamp their living spaces more now than ever before," said 5W Digital Executive Vice President, Jonathan Mark. "Our digital team knows exactly how to shine a light on these brands and its products that resonate with their target consumers in a meaningful way."
5W Digital is comprised of specialists within specific areas of digital marketing, led by industry veterans, ensuring all digital programs share the same results-driven and hands-on client approach that defines 5W's award-winning campaigns. Whether working on highly focused campaigns, or integrating across platforms to build over-arching digital programs, the team combines the technical and creative expertise with the consumer-savvy and business acumen that clients have come to trust from 5W campaigns.
About 5W Digital
5W Digital, the dedicated digital marketing division of 5W Public Relations, is a full-service digital agency based out of NYC. The agency is known for creative and strategic services including social media, influencer marketing, paid media, and search engine optimization, encompassing the entire pipeline including content creation, paid support, strategic influencer campaigns, data & analytics, and more. 5W Digital produces award-winning work, recognized by multiple MarCom Awards as well as receiving industry recognition from the PR Platinum Awards.
About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
Media Contact
Matthew Caiola
mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585
SOURCE 5W Public Relations
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.