CobbleStone® April 29th CLM "Roadshow" - Highest Registration This Year

CobbleStone Software - recognized as a Leader in contract management software by Forrester Research Inc. - is pleased to announce that its April 29th "Roadshow" has received the highest amount of registrants so far this year. The 2022 CobbleStone "Roadshow" – hosted virtually on various days from February 25th through December 16th, 2022 – offers free virtual contract management masterclasses for prospective CobbleStone Contract Insight® users and unparalleled CLM training sessions for current CobbleStone Contract Insight users for only $199 per registrant per day.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software - recognized as a Leader in contract management software by Forrester Research Inc. - is pleased to announce that its April 29th "Roadshow" has received the highest amount of registrants so far this year. The 2022 CobbleStone "Roadshow" – hosted virtually on various days from February 25th through December 16th, 2022 – offers free virtual contract management masterclasses for prospective CobbleStone Contract Insight® users and unparalleled CLM training sessions for current CobbleStone Contract Insight users for only $199 per registrant per day.

From prospective CobbleStone Contract Insight users to seasoned users alike, the 2022 CobbleStone "Roadshow" offers tremendous educational value for all its attendees that can help strengthen their source-to-contract lifecycle management processes.

The CobbleStone "Roadshow" on Friday, April 29th, 2022 will include a free virtual contract management masterclass in the morning and CobbleStone Contract Insight training sessions in the afternoon. While many attendees have registered, space is still available!

Friday, April 29th, 2022

Free Contract Management Masterclass "Roadshow" Agenda:

9:00 AM to 10:30 AM EDT – Intro to CLM Software and Q&A

10:30 AM to 11:00 AM EDT – Legal Requests & Purchase Requisitions

11:00 AM to 11:30 AM EDT – Improve Contract Drafting & Negotiations

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM EDT – AI & Risk Management

12:00 PM to 12:15 PM EDT – CobbleStone Q&A

Register here!

CobbleStone Contract Insight Training "Roadshow" Agenda:

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM EDT – Reports & Dashboards

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT – Workflows

3:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT – Document Templates

4:00 PM to 4:30 PM EDT – CobbleStone Closing Remarks

Register here!

"After achieving tremendous success with our February 25th CobbleStone 'Roadshow,' we look forward to hosting our highest level of registrants this year during our April 29th 'Roadshow' for CobbleStone Contract Insight users and prospective users alike," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We excitedly anticipate educating attendees during Friday's 'Roadshow' with industry-leading contract lifecycle management software best practices within an engaging virtual learning environment, taught by CobbleStone Contract Insight software experts."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that has been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, robust text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, IntelliSign® electronic signatures, smarter contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.

Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo and acquire pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call them at 866-330-0056.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> Twitter

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Joshua Hansen, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software