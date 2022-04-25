Bitfocus partners with New Hampshire and Vermont in overhaul of CoCs homeless data system

Clarity Human Services to serve as the new Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) for 2-state, five Continuum of Care (CoC) system
CONCORD, N.H., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitfocus announced it has signed on with New Hampshire and Vermont to replace/expand the data system supporting the efforts of over 331 staff and 100 agencies working to end homelessness.
"This implementation allows us to execute creative configuration solutions, utilizing Clarity Human Services, for data sharing between the two states to make a notable impact in together building an exceptional data system that promotes equitable service delivery and supports housing stability long term," says Robert Herdzik, Founder and CEO at Bitfocus.
Following a comprehensive, community-led evaluation, this 2-state collaborative joins a rapidly growing list of communities relying on Clarity Human Services to coordinate their local homeless response system. Developed by Bitfocus, the new HMIS software is a significant upgrade from these states' legacy data systems. The Institute for Community Alliances (ICA) administers the HMIS and led the implementation - working diligently with Bitfocus to help ensure a smooth vendor transition.
"What we are most looking forward to with Clarity Human Services is the ease of navigation and data entry, which will allow us to use less time for documentation and more time to provide services to Persons Experiencing Homelessness. We are also excited about the geolocation features that will allow us to more efficiently track where PEH are located in our community and allow us to know where we need to focus our outreach services," says Matt Bouchie, Homeless Outreach Coordinator at The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (New Hampshire).
"We are excited about our transition to Clarity Human Services and are looking forward to increased functionality, an easy-to-use interface, and seamlessness in our data entry and reporting," says Will Towne, Director of Housing & Operations, Spectrum Youth and Family Services (Vermont).
About Bitfocus, Inc.
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitfocus is a small (but mighty) team working to help communities use data to tackle their greatest social challenges. For communities interested in considering Clarity Human Services as their HMIS system of choice - a new generation software with unique features that set Clarity Human Services apart from all competitors - reach out today!
Keywa Henderson Thomas
Communications Manager, Bitfocus
keywah@bitfocus.com
SOURCE Bitfocus
