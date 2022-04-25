Tiny Tags Launches Mom Jewelry at Pottery Barn Kids Just In Time For Mother's Day

The stylish, celebrity-favorite personalized jewelry brand is now available for sale on PotteryBarnKids.com

BOSTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiny Tags, the renowned jewelry brand dedicated to celebrating the journey of motherhood with stylish yet timeless pieces, is thrilled to announce the launch of their collection at Pottery Barn Kids, the iconic shopping destination for parents.

Founded in 2005 by mom of three Melissa Clayton, Tiny Tags is known for its fine, laser engraved pieces that are available in 14K gold, sterling silver, and vermeil. Tiny Tags is beloved by celebrities, having been worn by mothers such as Meryl Streep and Amanda Kloots and many more.

Tiny Tags' unique offerings deepens Pottery Barn Kids' ability to serve the shopper looking for the perfect gift not just for children and babies, but for their moms, too. Tiny Tags is thrilled to be spearheading this exciting new category for Pottery Barn Kids.

"This is a meaningful moment in the history of Tiny Tags, as our drive to meaningfully celebrate motherhood and children has only deepened as the brand has grown. We're so thrilled to partner with the iconic Pottery Barn Kids to share that view to an even wider audience," says Melissa Clayton, CEO and Founder of Tiny Tags. "As a founder, seeing Tiny Tags on the Pottery Barn Kids website is a dream come true for me. The timeless and classic designs Pottery Barn Kids is known for align perfectly with the Tiny Tags brand and I'm proud that our designs will help them deepen their gifting options for moms."

Currently there are four Tiny Tags designs available to shop on Pottery Barn Kids, with additional selections including exclusive designs debuting soon.

About Tiny Tags

Tiny Tags is the fine, personalized jewelry brand committed to celebrating children and the journey of motherhood. Available in 14k gold, sterling silver or gold vermeil, each piece is laser engraved and requires the attention of more than 14 artisans to produce.

Tiny Tags was founded in 2005 by former CPA and mom of three Melissa Clayton who is passionate about entrepreneurship and motherhood and is dedicated to sharing the lessons she's learned along the way with other women. Since then Tiny Tags has grown into a celebrity-loved, multi-million dollar business without taking on any outside investment and remains true to its focus on the celebration of motherhood and children. For more information, visit http://www.TinyTags.com.

About Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn Kids was founded in 1999 by two moms who knew firsthand the challenges of designing kids' bedrooms. They wanted furniture that was not only safe and comfortable, but also stylish, fun and built to adapt to their children's needs. Our mission at Pottery Barn Kids has always been clear: to offer the utmost in quality, comfort, safety and style so it's easy for families to create healthy and happy spaces for their children to grow. We offer exclusive collections of children's furniture, bedding, and decor both online and at over 90 stores throughout the US and abroad. For over 20 years, we've been at the forefront of the latest design advances and we are honored to be part of so many families' lives.

Media Contact

