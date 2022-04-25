Amagi LIVE empowers content brands to broadcast live from anywhere in the world

The UHD ready, cloud-based live orchestration platform offers a feature-rich catalog to news and sports content providers on OTT and ad-supported platforms

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced the new and enhanced version of its premium live orchestration platform, Amagi LIVE. The cloud-based platform enables content owners to spin up channels in minutes or orchestrate broadcast-grade live events on the go. It also offers unparalleled cloud-based Master Control features for Breaking News and multi-event live sports orchestration workflows. It can be operated from any remote corner of the world using a simple web dashboard.

Amagi is a leading technology provider in the market offering 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) broadcast over the cloud to content creators since 2018. The 'live' functionality, added in 2021, was deployed for the Tokyo Olympics. The platform has since empowered several top-tier news and sports broadcasters to deliver high-quality live content, enhanced with superior graphics, to consumers worldwide.

Addressing the growing appetite for sports & news on linear OTT

News has seen explosive growth on OTT and Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms claiming 56% of the total content consumed. 30% of cable TV viewers have shown a strong intent to cut the cord if they can stream their favorite news and sports content on OTT platforms. The numbers indicate that live video streaming is poised for tremendous growth in the coming months/years. Amagi LIVE addresses this burgeoning market with versatile solutions that include -

The ability to insert a wide range of advanced graphics

Auto recording of live events that are then delivered as delayed playback

Automation of live streams to OTT with machine learning systems

Reduced need for multiple live operator personnel

Easy scheduling of ad breaks in the live playlist

Multi-source, multi-protocol content ingestion

For 24/7 live linear channel operators, particularly 24/7 news and sports channels, Amagi LIVE enables the orchestration of various live production-master-control tasks including the ability to switch between up to four feeds in a single live event production and advanced 4K UHD delivery including tone mapping.

"Viewers of live content are uncompromising in their demand for quality viewing experience. Amagi LIVE powers content brands to create a broadcast-grade experience, especially with premium sports live events and news in a scalable, reliable and cost-effective manner," says KA Srinivasan, Co-founder, Amagi.

"We've launched a tremendously successful sports channel on ad-supported platforms with Amagi as our partner," said Andy Reif, Senior Vice President, Tennis Channel International. "The use of advanced automation has made ad and live break insertions seamless for us, while the superior graphics capabilities has led to stellar content display. The user experience this platform delivers is not only delightful but unparalleled in the industry."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, Vice Media, USA Today, and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 500+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Amagi Contact:

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Head of Global Marketing

Email: sanjay@amagi.com

USA PR Contact:

BOCA Communications

Email: amagi@bocacommunications.com

India PR Contact:

Gayatri Binu

The PRactice

Email: gayatri@the-practice.net

Europe PR Contact:

AxiCom PR

Email: amagiPR.france@axicom.com

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.