Experiential Travel Startup; Citysurfing to Attend the Collision Technology Conference

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Cruz, Founder and CEO of Citysurfing.com and author of The Experiential Travel Guide along with several members of the Citysurfing team will visit Toronto in June to participate in North America's largest tech conference - Collision.

The festival dubbed "the Olympics of tech" is attended by at least 33,000 entrepreneurs, startups and investors and has attracted presentations from tech heavyweights at Amazon, Facebook and Apple and other stars including David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds.

Citysurfing is a peer-to-peer marketplace that connects travelers with friendly "like-minded" local pals willing to show them around their city, so both traveler and local can do things together that they both enjoy. Travelers can also connect with locals for drive-arounds, relocation assistance, lessons, tours and more.

"We are excited to participate in the Collision tech conference," says Cruz. "It's a great way to spread the word on Citysurfing while networking with CEOs of the world's largest tech giants, founders of exciting startups, leading investors, and media from around the world."

For impromptu meetings at the Collision Conference, Cruz and members of the Citysurfing team will be available on the conference floor between Monday, June 20th and Thursday, June 23rd. Private appointments can be scheduled by sending an appointment request to Citysurfing via the Collision App or sending a message via the Citysurfing platform.

